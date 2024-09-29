Pakistan terms Israel’s killing of Hezbollah’s Secretary General ‘major escalation’

Pakistan criticised the growing Israeli adventurism in the Middle East on Sunday, describing the reckless act of killing of Hezbollah’s Secretary General in Lebanon as a “major escalation.”

Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike a day earlier on Beirut’s southern suburbs, dealing a massive blow to the group he had led for decades.

Israel strikes ‘dozens’ of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after Nasrallah killing

His killing marks a sharp escalation in nearly a year of tit-for-tat cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israel, and risks plunging the whole region into a wider war.

The Foreign Office stated today that Israel’s unrelenting attacks on civilian populations and disrespect for international law have reached worrying levels.

Hezbollah confirms Nasrallah is killed after Israeli strike

It stated that for several days, Israeli soldiers had been violating Lebanon’s sovereignty by aggressively attacking civilian population centres and damaging its stability and security.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of Israeli aggression and the people of Lebanon,” the statement said.

“Pakistan continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Lebanon,” it continued, urging the United Nations Security Council to cease Israel’s “adventurism in the region and violations of international law.”