AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan terms Israel’s killing of Hezbollah’s Secretary General ‘major escalation’

  • Foreign Office says Israel's unrelenting attacks on civilian populations and disrespect for international law have reached worrying levels
BR Web Desk Published 29 Sep, 2024 03:30pm

Pakistan criticised the growing Israeli adventurism in the Middle East on Sunday, describing the reckless act of killing of Hezbollah’s Secretary General in Lebanon as a “major escalation.”

Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike a day earlier on Beirut’s southern suburbs, dealing a massive blow to the group he had led for decades.

Israel strikes ‘dozens’ of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after Nasrallah killing

His killing marks a sharp escalation in nearly a year of tit-for-tat cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israel, and risks plunging the whole region into a wider war.

The Foreign Office stated today that Israel’s unrelenting attacks on civilian populations and disrespect for international law have reached worrying levels.

Hezbollah confirms Nasrallah is killed after Israeli strike

It stated that for several days, Israeli soldiers had been violating Lebanon’s sovereignty by aggressively attacking civilian population centres and damaging its stability and security.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of Israeli aggression and the people of Lebanon,” the statement said.

“Pakistan continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Lebanon,” it continued, urging the United Nations Security Council to cease Israel’s “adventurism in the region and violations of international law.”

MoFA Israel and Hamas Lebanon Israel border Hezbollah and Israel Middle East tensions Israel Lebanon escalation Lebanon crisis

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan terms Israel’s killing of Hezbollah’s Secretary General ‘major escalation’

Seven labourers killed by gunmen in Pakistan’s southern Balochistan

IMF projects 3.2pc growth

Iran calls for UN Security Council meeting after Hezbollah’s leader killed

COAS urges traders to work alongside SIFC

FBR makeover: Five working groups notified

Ex-Pakistan captain Yousuf quits as selector ahead of England series

Low gas offtake by Genco-II: PPL seeks PD probe into reasons

Israel strikes ‘dozens’ of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after Nasrallah killing

China ‘deeply concerned’ about Middle East tensions after Nasrallah killing

Read more stories