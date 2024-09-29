AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-29

Soy futures soar on US weather woes

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2024 02:46am

CHICAGO: US soybean futures hit their highest in two months on Friday and soymeal futures surged on worries about damage to crops and infrastructure in the Gulf Coast region following the landfall of Hurricane Helene as well as short-covering ahead of key crop reports due Monday, analysts said.

Corn futures followed soybeans higher while wheat futures ended lower, anchored by persistent export competition from Black Sea suppliers. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans settled up 24-3/4 cents, or 2.4%, at $10.65-3/4 per bushel after reaching $10.69-1/2, the contract’s highest since July 26. CBOT October soymeal futures jumped by 6% as traders exited positions ahead of the contract’s first notice day on Monday.

Corn futures ended up 4-3/4 cents at $4.18 a bushel while CBOT wheat finished down 4-1/4 cents at $5.80 a bushel. Soybeans soared at mid-session, fueled in part by storm-related concerns. Helene brought life-threatening flooding to the Carolinas after causing widespread destruction as a major hurricane moving through Florida and Georgia overnight.

“There is a bit of concern about some infrastructure damage along the Gulf Coast,” said Terry Reilly, senior agricultural strategist at Marex. “End-of-month and end-of-quarter positioning is adding the strength, with some of the shorts exiting the market,” Reilly said. Widespread rains from the storm were expected to slow the harvest of soybeans and corn in the far southern Midwest and far northern Delta over the next few days, space technology company Maxar said in a daily weather note. However, elsewhere in the Corn Belt, traders expect a busy harvest weekend.

Market bulls noted uncertainty about the likelihood of rains next month in northern areas of Brazil, the world’s biggest soy producer, where dry conditions have slowed the start of planting.

Traders were also bracing for the US Department of Agriculture’s closely watched quarterly stocks and annual small grains summary reports due on Monday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the USDA to report the largest Sept. 1 stocks of US corn, soybeans and wheat in four years.

Meanwhile, wheat futures remained under pressure as Russian supplies continued to dominate the export market while US wheat sales lagged in the latest reporting week.

soybean soybean crop

Comments

200 characters

Soy futures soar on US weather woes

COAS urges traders to work alongside SIFC

Correcting data constraints linked to improved policy direction

UNGA session: Indian terrorism, HRs record exposed

FBR makeover: Five working groups notified

Govt removes rice MEP cap to support exporters

PTI workers demand govt release IK

Low gas offtake by Genco-II: PPL seeks PD probe into reasons

IMF, ADB offer climate funding support: SBP governor

PM attends reception hosted by Biden

FBR-IRIS not working to receive returns

Read more stories