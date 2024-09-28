AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fire halts operations at India Tata’s iPhone plant, sources say

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2024 03:35pm

CHENNAI: Firefighters battled on Saturday to douse a fire that halted production at a major Tata Electronics plant in southern India which makes components for Apple’s iPhone, three people with knowledge of the situation said.

There were no reports of casualties, but it was not immediately clear how extensively the fire, near a building set to soon turn out complete smartphones, would disrupt operations of the plant in the city of Hosur in Tamil Nadu state.

Tata Electronics is one of the major contract makers of iPhones in India, along with Foxconn. The company said it was investigating the cause of the fire and would take necessary steps to safeguard employees and other stakeholders.

“There has been an unfortunate incident of fire,” a Tata Electronics spokesperson said in a statement. “Our emergency protocols at the plant ensured that all employees are safe.”

The fire caused the collapse of a building at the plant but no casualties were reported, a fire services official said.

“We can’t go inside now as the pathway is destroyed,” said J. Saravanan, a senior district official charged with handling industrial safety, adding, “It will take one day for it to cool down.”

Authorities were investigating the cause, he said.

Production was halted and employees sent home for the day because of the fire, a person with direct knowledge of the incident said earlier, describing the blaze as chemical-related.

A second industry source aware of the plant’s operations said certain iPhone components were made at the affected building.

However, the source added, it was not yet clear if a neighbouring building, where smartphone manufacturing was due to start by year-end, had also been affected.

With the facility inaccessible at the moment, the source said, an assessment of damage from the fire will have to be done later.

Apple made no immediate comment on the incident.

Firefighters will need time to extinguish the fire, which began in an area used to store chemicals, the fire official said on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

More than 10 fire and rescue vehicles were fighting the flames, the Hindu newspaper said.

India Tata Electronics iPhone plant

Comments

200 characters

Fire halts operations at India Tata’s iPhone plant, sources say

Six killed, eight passengers injured in North Waziristan helicopter crash

Talk with US-Pakistan Business Council delegation: Attracting US investment top priority: PM

PIA says its flights from Islamabad, Rawalpindi fully operational

Israeli military says it has killed Hezbollah chief Nasrallah

Users in Karachi face disruption in WhatsApp services

3 policemen injured in Bajaur blast

Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

FBR reconstitutes SSTR committee

Iran’s Supreme Leader moved to secure location under heightened security, sources say

Petrol price likely to remain unchanged

Read more stories