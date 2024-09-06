AGL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 143.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.63%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
DCL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
DFML 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
DGKC 79.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 46.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.63%)
HUBC 154.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.33%)
HUMNL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
KOSM 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
NBP 58.98 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.75%)
OGDC 137.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 25.63 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
PPL 112.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SEARL 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TPLP 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TREET 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.52%)
TRG 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.86%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 8,367 Increased By 21.4 (0.26%)
BR30 27,050 Increased By 141.4 (0.53%)
KSE100 79,128 Increased By 264.8 (0.34%)
KSE30 25,061 Increased By 35.4 (0.14%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat, corn and soy slip after rally but all head for weekly gains

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2024 10:57am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures eased on Friday as traders decided that a fortnight-long rally which lifted prices from near four-year lows has left the contracts over-valued amid plentiful supply.

All three crops were nevertheless on track for weekly gains.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.6% at $5.71-1/4 a bushel by 0326 GMT but up 3.6% for the week, its second straight weekly increase.

CBOT corn slipped 0.2% to $4.09-3/4 a bushel but was up 2.2% from last Friday’s close, also its second weekly gain in a row, while soybeans fell 0.3% to $10.20-3/4 a bushel but were up 2.1% over the week for a third consecutive weekly rise.

The rallies were driven by speculators unwinding some of their hefty short positions.

Nudging the markets towards higher prices were a weak dollar that stimulated US export demand and poor wheat production in Western Europe.

That tide turned on Thursday, however, with commodity funds deciding that the contracts had become over-valued and turning net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soybeans, according to traders.

Cheap wheat continues to flow from the Black Sea region, pressuring prices, and the US will shortly begin harvesting what are - despite a dry end to the growing season - predicted to be huge corn and soy crops, creating a flood of new supply.

Many traders are waiting for the US Department of Agriculture to release its September crop estimates next week before making big moves.

Brokers StoneX this week lowered their US corn production estimate to 15.127 billion bushels from 15.207 billion and raised its estimate for US soybean output to 4.575 billion bushels from 4.483 billion.

Wheat, corn and soy take breather after short-covering rally

On wheat, which has risen furthest of the three crops, there has not been enough new information to adjust supply expectations and sustain a rally, said Andrew Whitelaw at agricultural consultants Episode 3 in Canberra.

“We wouldn’t be surprised if this move upwards was somewhat of a ‘dead cat bounce’ and we start to see some slippage in the coming days,” he said.

Wheat Corn soybean

Comments

200 characters

Wheat, corn and soy slip after rally but all head for weekly gains

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

China, IMF: PM asks MoF to follow key matters up

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

NAB amendments: SC accepts appeals against previous ruling

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

In rare move, Georgia arrests father of teen suspected in school shooting

PD officials quizzed by Nepra on shift to SOFR

Attacks on grid stations: Govt decides to treat errant KP MPs in a heavy manner

PM seeks plans for $25bn IT exports

Read more stories