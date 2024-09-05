WWF praises Balochistan for designating Churna Island as second MPA

KARACHI: WWF-Pakistan on Wednesday commended the Balochistan government for designating Churna Island as Pakistan’s second Marine Protected Area (MPA). This decision was ratified during a cabinet meeting held on the same day.

Churna Island joins Astola Island, which was declared the country’s first MPA in June 2017. WWF-Pakistan lauded this move as a significant step towards conserving the country’s marine biodiversity.

Like Astola Island, Churna Island is one of the few marine areas in Pakistan that boast coral habitats and are recognized as biodiversity hotspot.

However, this unique marine ecosystem is facing serious threats due to human activities, including the construction of power plants, single-point mooring and an oil refinery in its vicinity, alongside the heavy influx of tourism.

The diverse wildlife and coral habitats that make Churna Island so special are at risk. Recognizing this, WWF-Pakistan strongly supports the Balochistan government’s recent declaration of the Island as an MPA.

This critical move aims to safeguard the island's fragile ecosystem, ensuring its preservation for future generations while balancing the needs of local communities and sustainable development.

For businesses and stakeholders in the region, this initiative presents a unique opportunity to align with conservation efforts, support sustainable tourism and promote responsible fishing practices.

Engaging in this cause not only protects a valuable natural resource but also enhances the long-term viability of the region's economy and ecological health.

WWF-Pakistan commends the Balochistan government for its pivotal role in securing the designation of Churna Island as the MPA.

In particular, WWF-Pakistan acknowledges the dedicated efforts of Dostain Jamaldini, Secretary of the Forest and Wildlife Department, and Sharifuddin Baloch, Chief Conservator of Wildlife, whose commitment was instrumental in this achievement.

As a signatory to the Convention on Biological Diversity, Pakistan is committed to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which mandates that 30 percent of the world’s oceans be designated as protected areas by 2030 — a goal known as “30 by 30”.

The declaration of Churna Island as an MPA marks a significant step forward in Pakistan's efforts to meet this international target, contributing to the preservation of marine biodiversity and the sustainable management of ocean resources.

Commenting on the declaration, Rab Nawaz, Senior Director of Biodiversity Programmes at WWF-Pakistan, urged both the federal and Sindh governments to follow the example set by the Balochistan government by taking decisive actions to meet the "30 by 30" target.

He emphasized the need to declare additional MPAs across Pakistan to safeguard the country’s marine biodiversity. Nawaz also expressed concern over the ongoing loss of marine resources due to poorly planned development activities and the impacts of climate change.

He stated: “This initiative will help reverse the damage caused to our marine ecosystems and ensure the protection of marine life for future generations.”

Muhammad Moazzam Khan, Technical Advisor at WWF-Pakistan, highlighted the ecological significance of Churna Island, calling it a true "biodiversity hotspot."

He noted that the island is home to over 50 species of corals, 250 species of fish and a wide array of invertebrates and vertebrates.

“The declaration of Churna Island as an MPA is a crucial step in combating biodiversity loss,” Moazzam Khan said.

“This move will help safeguard many threatened species that inhabit this unique ecosystem, ensuring their survival for generations to come.”

