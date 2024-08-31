Pope falls cheaply as Root builds England lead over Sri Lanka

LONDON: Stand-in skipper Ollie Pope again fell cheaply before Joe Root held firm as England still built on their commanding advantage over Sri Lanka in the second Test at Lord’s on Saturday.

England were 159-4 in their second innings at lunch on the third day, a lead of 390 runs.

Star batsman Root, fresh from his England record-equalling 33rd Test century in the first innings, was 45 not out and Jamie Smith unbeaten on a run-a-ball 23.

England resumed on 25-1, already 256 runs ahead, after dismissing Sri Lanka for 196. In their first innings, England made 427 featuring star batsman Root’s 143 and Gus Atkinson’s 118 – the fast bowler’s maiden first-class century.

Atkinson’s maiden century takes England to 427 all out against Sri Lanka in second Test

Overcast skies, with the floodlights switched on, made conditions more difficult for batting as England chased an unassailable 2-0 lead in this three-match series after a five-wicket win at Old Trafford last week.

Opener Ben Duckett, who had added just nine runs to his overnight 15, soon drove hard off paceman Milan Rathnayake, with second slip Angelo Mathews catching the rebound after a thick outside edge deflected off gully.

Pope, two not out overnight, ended a run of three single-figure scores since succeeding the injured Ben Stokes as England captain at the start of this series.

But Pope, who prior to this match had spoken about the difficulties of balancing the responsibility of captaincy with his role as a No 3 batsman, gave his wicket away on 17.

Asitha Fernando dropped short and Pope, perhaps conscious of the danger of hooking with three fielders on the legside boundary, backed away only for his retreating square slash to fly straight to Prabath Jayasuriya at deep point.

England were 69-3 and led by exactly 300 runs.

New batsman Harry Brook should have been out for nine when he top-edged a slog sweep off left-arm spinner Jayasuriya.

But a back-pedalling Nishan Madushka, fielding in the deep after deputising as wicketkeeper for Dinesh Chandimal in England’s first innings, dropped a two-handed chance he should have caught.

Brook celebrated his reprieve the next ball by nailing a slog-sweep off the luckless Jayasuriya for six.

Root also scored off Jayasuriya, advancing down the pitch to loft a four over mid-on.

Jayasuriya dismissed Brook for 37 with Madushka making no mistake at deep midwicket.