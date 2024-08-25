S&P downgrades Kenya credit rating citing tax hike U-turn

NAIROBI: The US ratings agency S&P has downgraded Kenya’s credit rating, citing President William Ruto’s decision to scrap a controversial finance bill after deadly protests. “S&P Global Ratings lowered its long-term sovereign credit rating on Kenya to B- from B,” the ratings agency said Friday.

“The downgrade reflects our view that Kenya’s medium-term fiscal and debt outlook will deteriorate following the government’s decision to rescind all tax measures proposed under the 2024/2025 Finance Bill,” a statement said.

The outlook was “stable” the agency said, citing expected “strong economic growth and continued access to concessional external financing”.

However, it added, “Kenya’s structurally large external imbalances remain a key vulnerability.”

Ruto cancelled the unpopular tax hikes after the initially peaceful and youth-led nationwide rallies turned violent, leaving more than 60 people dead according to Kenyan rights groups.