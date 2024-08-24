AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
CDA Chairman orders collection of development charges

Nuzhat Nazar Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed collection of development charges which will be applicable to all under-construction sectors, particularly, in sectors where development activities are ongoing.

A review meeting regarding the collection of development charges, revenue targets, and ongoing development projects was held under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Friday.

The meeting also focused on the achieved revenue targets and evaluated the performance of various departments.

The CDA chairman instructed that weekly and monthly reports be presented to monitor the achievement of revenue targets.

He further directed that employees and officers meeting the revenue goals should be granted special incentives.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of linking key performance indicators (KPIs) of all employees and officers with their salaries and benefits.

He also emphasised enhancing service delivery through IT and digitisation and streamlining the collection of various charges to accelerate development work in different sectors.

The meeting was informed that the CDA will soon offer residential plots in Sector C-14, along with parking plazas and other commercial plots in Blue Area, for investment.

The CDA Chairman further directed that the ongoing renovation work at Jinnah Convention Center should be completed before the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting.

Upon completion, the Jinnah Convention Center will be an ideal venue for major events organised by the corporate sector, educational institutions, and private organisations.

