AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices pause after five-day winning streak

Reuters Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 05:42pm

BENGALURU: Oil prices were stable on Tuesday after five straight winning sessions as supply risks posed by widening Middle Eastern conflict were tempered by demand concerns a day after OPEC cut its forecast for demand growth in 2024.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 44 cents, or 0.53%, at $81.86 a barrel as of 1220 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 34 cents, or 0.42%, at $79.72

Downside potential in oil prices could be limited as geopolitical tensions persist, contributing to market uncertainty and supporting crude prices, said Li Xing Gan, financial markets strategist at Exness.

Brent on Monday gained more than 3% while U.S. crude futures rose more than 4%.

“Crude oil traders are facing a geopolitical curveball courtesy of yet another face-off between Israel and Iran. But unless oil and gas facilities are hit, any upside for oil prices will not be sustained in the face of uncertain demand,” Gaurav Sharma, an independent analyst, said.

“Even OPEC – up until now the most bullish of demand forecasters – revised its projections lower on Monday on concerns over China’s imports,” Sharma added.

Oil prices rise on Middle East tension, US data

The 2024 demand forecast cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) highlighted the dilemma faced by the wider OPEC+ group as it aims to raise output from October.

Also on Tuesday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) kept its 2024 global oil demand growth forecast unchanged but trimmed its 2025 estimate, citing the impact of lacklustre Chinese consumption on economic growth.

Still, investors remained watchful of the latest geopolitical tensions.

The Middle East conflict has escalated, with the U.S. preparing for what could be significant attacks by Iran or its proxies in the region as soon as this week, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

Any attack could tighten access to global crude supplies and boost prices. An assault could also lead the United States to place embargoes on Iranian crude exports, potentially affecting 1.5 million barrels per day of supply, analysts said.

“If an eventual Iran retaliation falls within the scope of a so-called proportionate response, and (upcoming economic data) … disappoints, then Brent holding on to its $80 handle may prove challenging,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of research at Onyx Capital Group.

Markets are also preparing for Wednesday’s U.S. consumer price index report that will give a crucial read on inflation.

Crude Oil Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices pause after five-day winning streak

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam meets Arshad Nadeem, presents Rs100mn to Olympic record holder

Sazgar to launch ORA-07 EV in Pakistan

MSCI adds 6 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 1 to Frontier Markets Indexes

KSE-100 closes marginally negative after range-bound trading, volume soars

Hundreds killed as heavy monsoon rains lash Pakistan and India

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

US says it had no role in ousting of Bangladesh's Hasina

Tariff, USD indexation under PPA terms: South Korean co threatens to file global lawsuit

Read more stories