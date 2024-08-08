AGL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.48%)
AIRLINK 118.88 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (6.67%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.8%)
DFML 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.31%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.75%)
FFBL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (8.81%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 144.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.56%)
HUMNL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
KOSM 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.86%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
NBP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
OGDC 129.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
PAEL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PPL 110.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
UNITY 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,187 Increased By 1.2 (0.01%)
BR30 25,507 Increased By 171.5 (0.68%)
KSE100 77,224 Increased By 110 (0.14%)
KSE30 24,659 Decreased By -188.6 (-0.76%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices tick up on sharp fall in US crude inventories

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2024 10:25am

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday for the third straight session after government data showed a steep draw in US crude stockpiles, rebounding from multi-month lows touched this week.

Brent crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, at $78.56 a barrel by 0017 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.52.

Brent tumbled to its weakest since early January on Monday, and WTI dipped to its lowest since February, hurt by worry over a US recession and a selloff in global stocks.

US crude inventories fell for a sixth week in a row last week, dropping by 3.7 million barrels to 429.3 million barrels last week, government data showed, against analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a 700,000-barrel draw.

Investors also continued to debate the state of supply as US Energy Information Administration data showed production jumped by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a record 13.4 million bpd in the week ended Aug. 2.

However, the potential for Middle East supply disruptions worried markets after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah last week raised the possibility of retaliatory strikes by Iran against Israel.

Oil settles 2pc higher on falling US crude stockpiles

While no supply has been impacted so far, attacks on ships in the Red Sea have forced tankers to take longer routes meaning more oil stays on the water for longer.

Meanwhile, Libya’s National Oil Corporation has declared force majeure in its Sharara oilfield from Tuesday, a statement said, adding that the company had gradually reduced the field’s production due to protests.

Crude Oil Brent crude Oil US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices tick up on sharp fall in US crude inventories

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Fertilizer sector: ECC directs ministry to design holistic policy

Bangladesh awaits installation of interim government after weeks of strife

Briefing to NA panel: SBP governor seeks structural reforms in key sectors

RLNG pushes up generation cost: KE urges govt to help provide gas to its power plants

Apology over May 9 events: IK sets conditions

Air travel on labour visa for GCC states: FBR to charge Rs5,000 FED per ticket

PNSC skipped tender, bought two used vessels directly?

Zahra will be ambassador to France: PM clears summary on Amna’s appointment as foreign secy

Jurisdiction issue: SC sends back toll manufacturing sales tax case to high court

Read more stories