QUETTA: The city of Quetta is experiencing a severe petrol shortage, causing significant inconvenience for residents.

Many petrol pumps across the city have closed, leaving people struggling to find fuel.

The petrol supply to Quetta has been halted due to ongoing protests since July 27. As a result, petrol production in the city has come to a standstill. Amid the shortage, the black market for Iranian petrol has surged, with prices skyrocketing to 300 to 350 rupees per litre.