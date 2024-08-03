CM terms Sindh ‘energy basket’ for entire country

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Sindh is the energy basket for entire Pakistan which could generate cheaper electricity from the abundant coal resources in Tharparker and by setting up gas-run power plants which are similar to Sindh government’s Nooriabad Power Plant.

“The cost of electricity including its transmission from 100 megawatts Nooriabad power plant to Karachi stood at Rs15.80 per unit whereas the industries in Karachi are being supplied electricity at the rate in between Rs48 to Rs52 per unit which is too high.

If we are allowed to set up more power plants by utilizing our province’s gas, we can provide electricity at least 50 percent lower than the existing tariff within the next three to five years on completion of proposed power plants“, he added while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of 19th My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony Exhibition here at Expo Center on Friday.

Minister for Information, Transport, Excise & Taxation Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister for Industries & Commerce Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Senator Waqar Mehdi, Chairman Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Anjum Nisar and Jawed Bilwani, President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Senior Vice President Altaf A. Ghaffar, Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Barry, Chairman Special Committee for My Karachi Exhibition Muhammad Idrees, Diplomats, Managing Committee Members, Former Presidents and other distinguished members of business community were also present on the occasion.

CM Sindh further stated that Sindh produces 70 percent of country’s gas and it was categorically written in Pakistan’s Constitution that the province has first priority on its natural resources including gas yet, instead of complying with the constitution, the industries of Karachi were being forced to take RLNG which was a sheer injustice that has led to creating more challenges particularly the rising unemployment due to closure of industries who were unable to bear the burden of high cost of doing business due to excessively high energy tariffs.

“During these difficult times, we all, including the government, industry and common man, should stay united and contribute in whatever we can for the progress and prosperity of Karachi, Sindh and Pakistan.”

He said that despite so many challenges and complexities, Karachi and its business community remain resilient that makes this city not only Oasis of Harmony but also Oasis of Hope for entire Pakistan. “It is a city where all types of languages are spoken and people only from all parts of Pakistan but also from many parts of the world come here in search of economic opportunities”, he added.

Murad Ali Shah further informed that Sindh government will be spending more than Rs200 billion on various infrastructures development projects in Karachi during 2024-25.

“As K-IV continues to face delays, the Sindh government is constructing a water canal from Hub which upon its completion in one year would provide an additional 50MGD to Karachi. “We all must work together for the progress and prosperity of Karachi which is the heart of Pakistan and a city capable of ensuring prosperity for the entire Sindh and rest of Pakistan.

We are also actively working to effectively deal with street crimes which is not an easy thing to do keeping in view the huge size of this city“, he said, adding that an environment has to be created that leads to improving Karachi’s existing exports from 54 percent to 80 percent.

Referring to My Karachi Exhibition’s initiative taken by Late Siraj Teli, Murad Ali Shah said, “Siraj Teli did a tremendous job and we can actually feel his presence here today. Whenever I think of KCCI, business community or My Karachi Exhibition, Siraj Teli is the first person who always comes in my mind”, he added while appreciating KCCI for continuing this exhibition with same zeal.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, in his remarks, stressed that the business community direly needs CM’s support in dealing with numerous issues which have been pending since long, particularly the gas and electricity tariffs which have resulted in closure of many industrial units. He also sought CM’s help in resolving the water shortages issue being faced by the industries of Karachi.

He said that the industries of Karachi were compelled to pay RLNG charges which were highly unfair as Sindh produces 70 percent of gas. “RLNG should be supplied to other provinces and Sindh’s demand for gas should be catered through indigenous gas resources”, he added while seeking Chief Minister’s help in dealing with this issue.

Highlighting the purpose and salient features of My Karachi Exhibition, he appreciated Iran, Sri Lanka Bangladesh, Russia, Vietnam, China, Korea, Philippines, Oman, Indonesia, Bahrain and other countries for their participation in 19th My Karachi Exhibition which was being staged every year to portray the positive image of Karachi and this exhibition is not only recognized in Pakistan but all over the world.

“This exhibition successfully showcases what is being produced in Pakistan and how excellently the manufacturing and trading sectors are performing”, he added while requesting the diplomats to convey a positive message about Karachi in their reports to respective countries.

Earlier, President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, while warmly welcoming the guests, stated that My Karachi offers an ideal platform for Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer interactions, complemented by a range of recreational activities that attract a million Karachiites annually. “This expo is not just a celebration of Karachi’s rich cultural heritage, but also a testament to its position as a key economic hub.” He also extended heartfelt gratitude to participants for contributing to the success of 19th My Karachi Harmony.

“Let us make the most of this opportunity to forge new connections, celebrate our achievements, and look forward to a prosperous future.”

