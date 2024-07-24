AGL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.79%)
AIRLINK 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
DFML 43.85 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (8.89%)
DGKC 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
FCCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
FFBL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.09%)
HUBC 153.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.38%)
NBP 48.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.25%)
OGDC 132.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.49%)
PAEL 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.95%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.87%)
PRL 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PTC 12.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.11%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.94%)
TOMCL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.11%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TREET 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 59.96 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (9.92%)
UNITY 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,402 Increased By 57.1 (0.68%)
BR30 26,555 Increased By 207.6 (0.79%)
KSE100 79,437 Increased By 449.8 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,491 Increased By 125.5 (0.49%)
Markets

Oil prices rise as US crude, fuel inventories seen shrinking

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2024 09:48am

NEW YORK: Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday, snapping three straight sessions of decline, as falling U.S. crude inventories and growing supply risks from wildfires in Canada boosted prices.

Brent crude futures for September rose 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $81.38 a barrel by 0343 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September increased 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.34 per barrel.

WTI had lost 7% over the previous three sessions, while Brent shed nearly 5%.

U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories fell for the fourth straight week in the previous week, according to market sources citing the American Petroleum Institute (API), reflecting steady demand in the world’s largest consumer of oil.

Wildfires in Canada were also supporting prices. The fires have forced some producers to curtail production and were threatening a large amount of supply, ING analysts said.

Oil prices fall on ceasefire talks

“Market is nearing oversold territory and we still believe that the fundamentals support prices moving higher from current levels over the remainder of the third quarter on the back of a deficit environment,” ING analysts said in a note.

The API figures showed crude stocks falling by 3.9 million barrels in the week ended July 19, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Gasoline inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels and distillates shed 1.5 million barrels.

That would be the first time crude stocks in the United States fell for four weeks in a row since September 2023.

Official government data on oil inventory data is due for release on Wednesday.

Oil prices fell to a six-week low on Tuesday, with Brent closing at its lowest level since June 9 on ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas in a plan outlined by U.S. President Joe Biden in May and mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

Prices also suffered due to continued concern that the economic slowdown in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, would weaken global oil demand.

Oil prices Brent crude Brent crude oil Palm oil market Oil and gas production

