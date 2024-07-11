REAP delegation meets Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb was called on by the representatives of Rice Exporters Associations of Pakistan (REAP) on Wednesday, said a press release.

Member-Custom Policy Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Member-IR Policy also attended the meeting. Representatives from REAP thanked the finance minister and briefed on the growth of agriculture sector, particularly, rice crop.

They highlighted the strengths of their sector and presented some tax measures for consideration.

Senator Aurangzeb appreciated the delegation for their role in the bumper production and export of rice, raising the overall export volume to $8 billion.

He highlighted the pivotal role of agriculture sector as one of the engines of economic growth, emphasising its significance in driving national prosperity.

The minister emphasised the importance of enhancing rice yields for improved quality and value addition.

He assured exporters of the government’s support, encouraging them to persist in their efforts to further strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global market.

