AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
AIRLINK 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.53%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.49%)
DFML 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.61%)
DGKC 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
FFBL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.08%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HUBC 158.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.4%)
KEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.39%)
NBP 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.92%)
OGDC 133.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.8%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.86%)
PIBTL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
PPL 120.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.91%)
PRL 24.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.67%)
PTC 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.87%)
SEARL 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.42%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
TOMCL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TREET 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
TRG 58.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
UNITY 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.52%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,513 Decreased By -85.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 27,214 Decreased By -397.8 (-1.44%)
KSE100 79,897 Decreased By -775.2 (-0.96%)
KSE30 25,468 Decreased By -286.4 (-1.11%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-11

REAP delegation meets Aurangzeb

Press Release Published 11 Jul, 2024 05:13am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb was called on by the representatives of Rice Exporters Associations of Pakistan (REAP) on Wednesday, said a press release.

Member-Custom Policy Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Member-IR Policy also attended the meeting. Representatives from REAP thanked the finance minister and briefed on the growth of agriculture sector, particularly, rice crop.

They highlighted the strengths of their sector and presented some tax measures for consideration.

Senator Aurangzeb appreciated the delegation for their role in the bumper production and export of rice, raising the overall export volume to $8 billion.

He highlighted the pivotal role of agriculture sector as one of the engines of economic growth, emphasising its significance in driving national prosperity.

The minister emphasised the importance of enhancing rice yields for improved quality and value addition.

He assured exporters of the government’s support, encouraging them to persist in their efforts to further strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Rice FBR agriculture sector REAP Rice exports Muhammad Aurangzeb Rice exporters rice crops Pakistani rice

Comments

200 characters

REAP delegation meets Aurangzeb

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

No decision made regarding export of wheat

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

ADB lists factors behind boost in remittance

Board meetings in a fiscal year: Only Rs1m remuneration fixed for govt officers

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Read more stories