Jul 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper supported by Fed rate cut expectations, demand outlook

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2024 11:21am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Copper prices inched higher on Monday, supported by rising expectations of US interest rate cuts and an improving demand outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.2% to $9,966.50 per metric ton by 0116 GMT, coming off their first weekly increase in seven weeks.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange added 0.5% to 80,530 yuan ($11,080.08) a ton.

Data showed US job growth slowed marginally in June while the unemployment rate rose, underscoring the view that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates in September.

Moreover, China’s improving macroeconomic outlook supported a view that copper demand is recovering in the second half, ANZ analysts said in a note.

Those two factors lent support to industrial metals prices.

Comex copper futures surged on Friday as some players bought back bearish, or short, positions to reduce their exposure due to expected shipments of copper failing to arrive in the US Comex copper futures were little moved on Monday at $4.65 a lb, a one-month peak.

Copper hits three-week high on interest rate hopes

LME aluminium edged up 0.1% at $2,537 a ton, nickel rose 0.5% to $17,430, tin rose 1.3% to $34,325, while zinc shed 0.2% at $2,995.50, lead eased 0.2% to $2,232.50.

SHFE aluminium was unchanged at 20,395 yuan a ton, nickel moved 1.1% to 138,640 yuan, tin was up 2.1% to 281,920 yuan, zinc was listless at 24,735 yuan, and lead was stable at 19,695 yuan.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

Copper supported by Fed rate cut expectations, demand outlook

Trading to resume at 11:25am as fire breaks out in PSX building

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Azeri firm seeks legislative safeguards for its investment

PM underscores need for boosting seaports’ efficiency

Action ordered against officials involved in over-billing

Private sector’s participation in privatisation of Discos: World Bank agrees to extend financial support under NLTA

2024 could be world’s hottest year as June breaks records

Oil dips as Gaza talks ease supply disruption woes; Storm Beryl in focus

Latest scanners on ports: FBR directed to prioritise installation

SC asks whether or not govt can promise tax credit and then take it away retrospectively?

Read more stories