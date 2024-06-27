AIRLINK 86.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.78%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DFML 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
DGKC 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
FCCL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.83%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
HBL 124.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.22%)
HUBC 163.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 136.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.41%)
PAEL 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
PPL 118.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
PRL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.44%)
PTC 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SEARL 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
SNGP 64.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.16%)
TRG 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
UNITY 29.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.39%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,340 Increased By 48.1 (0.58%)
BR30 26,596 Increased By 52.4 (0.2%)
KSE100 78,690 Increased By 414.3 (0.53%)
KSE30 25,530 Increased By 149 (0.59%)
Hong Kong stocks begin with loss

AFP Published 27 Jun, 2024 11:09am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares sank at the beginning of trade Thursday morning in an uneasy start for Asian markets, despite a positive day on Wall Street and ahead of key US data at the end of the week.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.80 percent, or 143.93 points, to 17,946.00.

Hong Kong stocks open with losses

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.33 percent, or 9.83 points, to 2,962.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.42 percent, or 6.92 points, to 1,634.55.

