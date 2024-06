HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares started with losses Wednesday morning, with tech firms among the worst hit, as investors keep their eye on the release of key US data at the end of the week.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.77 percent, or 138.27 points, to 17,934.63.

Hong Kong stocks rise in opening trade

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.22 percent, or 6.55 points, to 2,943.45, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.19 percent, or 3.04 points, to 1,606.00.