AIRLINK 85.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.45%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
DFML 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.85%)
DGKC 92.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.15%)
FCCL 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
FFBL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.16%)
FFL 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HASCOL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.91%)
HBL 123.83 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.57%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.93%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.29%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.69%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.64%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PPL 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.32%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.45%)
PTC 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
SEARL 59.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.97%)
SNGP 64.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.31%)
SSGC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.77%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
UNITY 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 6.6 (0.08%)
BR30 25,935 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.06%)
KSE100 78,696 Decreased By -105.6 (-0.13%)
KSE30 25,418 Decreased By -19.6 (-0.08%)
Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF signs off new $786 million Tanzania loan agreement

AFP Published 21 Jun, 2024 11:11am

WASHINGTON: The IMF executive board approved a new loan program with Tanzania worth around $786 million on Thursday to help it “build resilience to climate change,” and also unlocked the latest tranche of money under an existing agreement.

The new 23-month loan program “will support Tanzania’s ambitious reform efforts to implement climate policy reforms that address risks and challenges associated with climate change and enhance the resilience of the Tanzanian economy,” the IMF said in a statement announcing the board’s decision.

The new Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) which will be worth roughly $786 million, will “support Tanzania’s efforts to build resilience to climate change,” it added.

‘Procedural issues’ delaying Sri Lanka debt deal: IMF

The IMF board also approved an immediate disbursement of just under $150 million after concluding that Tanzania had met all the necessary targets under an existing program worth just over a billion dollars, and extended its duration by an additional six months until May 2026.

Tanzania’s performance under the existing program “has been strong,” IMF deputy managing director Bo Li said, adding: “The authorities’ strong commitment to their reform agenda will remain important amid downside risks.”

Tanzania’s economic growth rebounded last year from a slowdown in 2022, while inflation has remained within the target of the country’s central bank, while a “growth-friendly fiscal consolidation” is currently underway, according to the IMF.

IMF Tanzania

Comments

200 characters

IMF signs off new $786 million Tanzania loan agreement

Finance Bill 2024: Wealth Statement now in sharp focus

US supports direct discussions between Pakistan, India: State Dept

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Reservations will be fully addressed, PM tells Bilawal

CCoSOEs approve nominations for Discos’ boards

Third-party audit of fertilizer companies ordered

e-vehicles, telecom sector: FBR vows to review omission of incentives

Discos’ overbilling, MDI manipulation by industries: PM directs PD to initiate forensic audit, inquiry

Developing an electricity market: ADB wing rates TA as successful and relevant

Eid-ul-Azha: 6,234,700 hides, skins worth over Rs6bn collected: PTA

Read more stories