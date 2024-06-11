This is apropos to a Letter to the Editor by this writer titled “Dr Alvi’s 7 points’ carried by the newspaper on Sunday. In his second point, Dr Arif Alvi of PTI calls for strategic thinking and inclusive solutions. He suggests that stakeholders metaphorically “go to the balcony” to step back from the fray, allowing for a more neutral and objective assessment of the situation.

This can lead to more effective and impartial solutions. This collaborative approach is essential for addressing complex issues and finding a path forward that benefits the nation as a whole. Dr Alvi’s third point emphasizes the necessity of reducing emotions, anger, and egos among the stakeholders involved in the political crisis.

He advocates for a more composed and rational approach to problem-solving, where decisions are not driven by personal grievances or heated emotions. For instance, political leaders must set aside their personal animosities and focus on the greater good, engaging in constructive dialogue rather than confrontational rhetoric.

Dr Alvi’s fourth point is about looking for and building a bridge to the other side underscores the importance of fostering reconciliation and collaboration among political stakeholders. He encourages all parties to view each other not as enemies but as partners in the pursuit of national stability and progress.

By promoting a spirit of forgiveness and moving forward with mutual guarantees, stakeholders can overcome past grievances and work together constructively. This involves setting aside past conflicts and focusing on common goals, such as economic development, social welfare, and political stability.

Dr. Alvi’s fifth suggestion is to talk about each other’s fears and handle them and highlight the importance of empathetic communication in resolving political conflicts. He advocates for an open dialogue where stakeholders can express their concerns and anxieties candidly, creating an atmosphere of mutual understanding.

For instance, political parties might fear loss of power, public backlash, or economic instability. By openly discussing these fears, parties can better understand each other’s perspectives and motivations, which can help in identifying common ground and developing strategies that address these concerns.

This process not only builds trust but also allows for the creation of solutions that are sensitive to the fears and needs of all parties involved, paving the way for a more cooperative and less adversarial political environment.

Qamar Bashir

