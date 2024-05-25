WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 24, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-May-24 22-May-24 21-May-24 20-May-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104269 0.104343 0.104259 0.104329 Euro 0.819887 0.818108 0.819908 0.819449 Japanese yen 0.0048175 0.004834 0.0048239 0.0048411 U.K. pound 0.961256 0.961145 0.959717 0.958388 U.S. dollar 0.755378 0.755409 0.754702 0.754488 Algerian dinar 0.0056161 0.0056229 0.0056189 0.0056194 Australian dollar 0.500136 0.50416 0.502481 0.505809 Botswana pula 0.0556714 0.0560513 0.0558479 0.055983 Brazilian real 0.146693 0.147891 0.14771 Brunei dollar 0.559498 0.559785 0.560958 Canadian dollar 0.55129 0.552442 0.552936 Chilean peso 0.000835 0.0008518 0.000841 Czech koruna 0.0331379 0.0330522 0.0332219 0.0331032 Danish krone 0.109868 0.109642 0.109882 Indian rupee 0.0090762 0.0090534 Israeli New Shekel 0.205713 0.205609 0.205529 0.20375 Korean won 0.0005542 0.0005537 0.0005565 0.0005567 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46132 2.46222 2.45992 2.46002 Malaysian ringgit 0.160866 0.161009 Mauritian rupee 0.0162695 0.0163135 0.0162812 0.0163258 Mexican peso 0.0452471 0.0453958 0.0454262 0.0455422 New Zealand dollar 0.461574 0.463255 0.460255 0.462577 Norwegian krone 0.0706181 0.0707856 Omani rial 1.96457 1.96465 1.96281 1.96226 Peruvian sol 0.202251 0.20255 0.202438 Philippine peso 0.0129873 0.0129976 0.0130655 0.013089 Polish zloty 0.19175 0.192495 0.192649 0.192722 Qatari riyal 0.207521 0.20753 0.207336 0.207277 Russian ruble 0.00837 0.0083759 0.0083477 0.0083228 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201434 0.201442 0.201254 0.201197 Singapore dollar 0.559498 0.559785 0.560958 South African rand 0.0411271 0.0415354 0.0414783 0.0416074 Swedish krona 0.0707257 0.0703295 0.0707977 0.0705649 Swiss franc 0.826815 0.826487 0.829799 Thai baht 0.0206777 0.0208096 0.0209516 Trinidadian dollar 0.111914 0.111823 0.111857 0.111834 U.A.E. dirham 0.205685 0.205693 0.205501 0.205443 Uruguayan peso 0.0196314 0.0196384 0.0197127 0.019644 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024