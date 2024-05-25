AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Markets Print 2024-05-25

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2024 06:33am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
May 24, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        23-May-24      22-May-24      21-May-24      20-May-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104269       0.104343       0.104259       0.104329
Euro                             0.819887       0.818108       0.819908       0.819449
Japanese yen                    0.0048175       0.004834      0.0048239      0.0048411
U.K. pound                       0.961256       0.961145       0.959717       0.958388
U.S. dollar                      0.755378       0.755409       0.754702       0.754488
Algerian dinar                  0.0056161      0.0056229      0.0056189      0.0056194
Australian dollar                0.500136        0.50416       0.502481       0.505809
Botswana pula                   0.0556714      0.0560513      0.0558479       0.055983
Brazilian real                   0.146693       0.147891        0.14771
Brunei dollar                    0.559498                      0.559785       0.560958
Canadian dollar                   0.55129       0.552442       0.552936
Chilean peso                     0.000835      0.0008518                      0.000841
Czech koruna                    0.0331379      0.0330522      0.0332219      0.0331032
Danish krone                     0.109868       0.109642       0.109882
Indian rupee                    0.0090762      0.0090534
Israeli New Shekel               0.205713       0.205609       0.205529        0.20375
Korean won                      0.0005542      0.0005537      0.0005565      0.0005567
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46132        2.46222        2.45992        2.46002
Malaysian ringgit                               0.160866       0.161009
Mauritian rupee                 0.0162695      0.0163135      0.0162812      0.0163258
Mexican peso                    0.0452471      0.0453958      0.0454262      0.0455422
New Zealand dollar               0.461574       0.463255       0.460255       0.462577
Norwegian krone                 0.0706181      0.0707856
Omani rial                        1.96457        1.96465        1.96281        1.96226
Peruvian sol                     0.202251        0.20255       0.202438
Philippine peso                 0.0129873      0.0129976      0.0130655       0.013089
Polish zloty                      0.19175       0.192495       0.192649       0.192722
Qatari riyal                     0.207521        0.20753       0.207336       0.207277
Russian ruble                     0.00837      0.0083759      0.0083477      0.0083228
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.201434       0.201442       0.201254       0.201197
Singapore dollar                 0.559498                      0.559785       0.560958
South African rand              0.0411271      0.0415354      0.0414783      0.0416074
Swedish krona                   0.0707257      0.0703295      0.0707977      0.0705649
Swiss franc                      0.826815       0.826487       0.829799
Thai baht                       0.0206777                     0.0208096      0.0209516
Trinidadian dollar               0.111914       0.111823       0.111857       0.111834
U.A.E. dirham                    0.205685       0.205693       0.205501       0.205443
Uruguayan peso                  0.0196314      0.0196384      0.0197127       0.019644
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

