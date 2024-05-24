AIRLINK 75.59 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.99%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
DFML 42.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.48%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
FFBL 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.5%)
FFL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.34%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.56%)
HUBC 138.98 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.12%)
HUMNL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.03%)
KEL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
MLCF 38.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.61%)
OGDC 140.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1%)
PAEL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.76%)
PIAA 22.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.38%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 124.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.96%)
PRL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
PTC 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
SEARL 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.46%)
SNGP 68.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
SSGC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.35%)
TRG 64.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
UNITY 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
BR100 7,912 Increased By 74.7 (0.95%)
BR30 25,740 Increased By 288.5 (1.13%)
KSE100 75,601 Increased By 486.3 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,307 Increased By 192.8 (0.8%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-24

Europe’s STOXX 600 ends flat as rate worries offset AI cheer

Reuters Published 24 May, 2024 06:27am

PARIS: European stocks closed flat on Thursday as signs of improving economic activity prompted investors to scale back expectations for interest rate cuts this year and tempered optimism around strong forecasts from AI darling Nvidia.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index came off session highs to close not far from unchanged.

The tech index rose 1.1%, with semiconductor stocks including ASML, Infineon and ASM up in the range of 1% to 2.6% after Nvidia forecast quarterly revenue above estimates, announced a stock split and raised its quarterly dividend by 150% on a post-split basis.

Speaking on the European tech performance on the day, Mark Preskett, senior investment consultant and portfolio manager at Morningstar said, “these are key players in the semiconductor production and equipment cycle and it looks like the picks and shovels approach of investing is bearing fruit.”

A surge in technology stocks around the prospects for artificial intelligence and hopes of imminent interest rate reductions by the European Central Bank had boosted the STOXX index since late 2023, and it is trading just shy of its all-time high.

However, risky assets came under pressure as yields on European bonds rose after a preliminary survey showed euro zone business activity expanded at its fastest pace in a year in May.

Separately, closely watched negotiated pay growth picked up slightly in the first quarter, bolstering the case for caution in cutting interest rates from record highs. Traders are pricing in rate cuts of 58 basis points (bps) by the end of 2024, compared with 67 bps on Wednesday.

“Wage inflation is a lagging indicator ... we’re seeing quite a lot of volatility around the data, but in aggregate inflation surprises are relatively muted,” Preskett added. Rate-sensitive sectors such as utilities and real estate were the biggest laggards, with Britain’s National Grid tumbling nearly 11% after it announced plans to raise about 7 billion pounds ($8.9 billion) through a fully underwritten rights issue.

UK’s FTSE 100 ended 0.4% lower after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday called a general election for July 4.

Shares of Embracer slid 8.7% after the Swedish games developer said its finance chief would step down for personal reasons, and also reported fourth-quarter operating profit in line with market expectations.

STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

Europe’s STOXX 600 ends flat as rate worries offset AI cheer

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

Sindh against implementation of Ogra law

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Increase in volume base: PSMCL suggests certain policy interventions

11,252 SIM cards of non-filers blocked so far

MoI&P suspends EDB’s CEO

Read more stories