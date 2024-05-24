Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 124,160 tonnes of cargo comprising 71,144 tonnes of import cargo and 53,016 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hour ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 71,144 comprised of 42,602 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 25,592 tonnes of Bulk Cargo &2,950 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 53,016 comprised of 33,380 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 17,936 tonnes of Clinkers&1,700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, KMTC Colombo, GSL Elizabeth, Damsgaard, Nord Majectic, Hodaka Galaxy and Ever Utile berth at the Karachi Port Trust.

CSCL Jupiter sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them seven ships, Marathopolis, Tethis-7, Ammos, Scio Spirit, Blue Jamaica, Advantage Paradise and Al-Thakhira are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 132,235 tonnes, comprising 112,626 tonnes imports cargo and 19,609 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,937 Containers (817 TEUs Imports and 1,120 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, VTC Phoenix, Kouros Glory, Peace Victoria and Al-Daayen& five more ships, Epic Bolivia, Athenian, One Reinforcement, Wan Hai-316 and Maersk Denver scheduled load/offload Rice, Cement, Mogas, LNG, Gas oil and Container are expected to take berths at respectively MW-1, MW-2, FOTCO, PGPCL, EVTL and QICT on Thursday 23rd May, while two more container ships, Atlantic Ibis and Myny are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 24th May, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024