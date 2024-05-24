AIRLINK 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1%)
Markets Print 2024-05-24

Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2024 06:27am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (May 23, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               277.05   279.55    AED                75.21     75.94
EURO                298.32   301.16    SAR                73.47     74.15
GBP                 350.75   353.85    INTERBANK         278.20    278.35
JPY                                                        1.74      1.78
=========================================================================

