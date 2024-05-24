Markets Print 2024-05-24
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (May 23, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.05 279.55 AED 75.21 75.94
EURO 298.32 301.16 SAR 73.47 74.15
GBP 350.75 353.85 INTERBANK 278.20 278.35
JPY 1.74 1.78
=========================================================================
