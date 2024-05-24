KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (May 23, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 277.05 279.55 AED 75.21 75.94 EURO 298.32 301.16 SAR 73.47 74.15 GBP 350.75 353.85 INTERBANK 278.20 278.35 JPY 1.74 1.78 =========================================================================

