Appointment of judges: LHC summons CM on 24th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday asked the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz to appear before the court on May 24 if notification about the appointment of the judges at special courts in Punjab was not issued by the next hearing.

Earlier, Advocate General of Punjab (AGP) told the court that a government’s committee had consulted the CM on the matter of judges’ appointments. He stated that the CM instructed to keep the issue of judges’ appointment at number one on the agenda item of the next cabinet meeting. On a court query the law officer told the court that the government has called a cabinet meeting on Friday next to resolve the matter.

The court also expressed its displeasure over the nonappearance of the committee members nominated for judges appointment.

At this the AGP said the committee members would arrive within half an hour if the court ordered them. He further stated that the government had no objections to the names proposed by the LHC for judges at the special courts. Giving a final opportunity to the government, the court said the CM and the cabinet must issue the appointment notifications by the next hearing.

