Senate session: Three presidential ordinances to be tabled

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 21 May, 2024 03:39am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is scheduled to lay before the Senate the three presidential ordinances that were issued in January and February this year— as the House holds its maiden meeting for the new session today (Tuesday).

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to lay before the House the Apostille Ordinance 2024, National Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer is laying before the Senate the Seed (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 and Law Minister Azam Tarar is scheduled to lay before the House the Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Ordinance 2024 in today’s session.

According to federal government, Apostille Ordinance 2024, promulgated this January, aims to facilitate Pakistan’s citizens, including oversees Pakistanis, to fulfil Pakistan’s obligations under the Hague Convention abolishing the requirement of legalisation for foreign public documents.

Promulgated this February, the Seed (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 provides for the establishment of National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority.

Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Ordinance 2024, promulgated this February, provides for the establishment of Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority.

In the past, the federal government remained under strong criticism from several parliamentarians for resorting to issue presidential ordinances instead of resorting to parliamentary legislation—a practice that allegedly undermines the Parliament’s authority.

However, the aforementioned three ordinances were promulgated when National Assembly was not in place.

