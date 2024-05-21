Farmers to launch protests in 30 districts today

LAHORE: Farmers will hold demonstrations in 30 districts across the country, including Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Mardan, Multan and Vehari Tuesday to press the government to accept their demands.

The Pakistan Kisan Rabita Committee had given the government an ultimatum till May 21 to accept the demands. But the government is not ready to budge and various excuses are being made for not buying wheat, said a spokesman of the Committee.

Pakistan Kisan Rabita Committee’s Secretary General Farooq Tariq announced after the May 9 meeting of farmers’ organizations across the country in Lahore that if their demands are not met, PKRC and its affiliated peasant organizations will hold nationwide protests.

In Punjab, protests will be held in Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Jhang, Pakpattan, Chiniot, Kasur, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Burewala, Chishtian and Jampur.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024