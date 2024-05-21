May 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-21

Farmers to launch protests in 30 districts today

Recorder Report Published 21 May, 2024 03:39am

LAHORE: Farmers will hold demonstrations in 30 districts across the country, including Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Mardan, Multan and Vehari Tuesday to press the government to accept their demands.

The Pakistan Kisan Rabita Committee had given the government an ultimatum till May 21 to accept the demands. But the government is not ready to budge and various excuses are being made for not buying wheat, said a spokesman of the Committee.

Pakistan Kisan Rabita Committee’s Secretary General Farooq Tariq announced after the May 9 meeting of farmers’ organizations across the country in Lahore that if their demands are not met, PKRC and its affiliated peasant organizations will hold nationwide protests.

In Punjab, protests will be held in Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Jhang, Pakpattan, Chiniot, Kasur, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Burewala, Chishtian and Jampur.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

protests Farmers

Comments

200 characters

Farmers to launch protests in 30 districts today

Federal Budget on June 7th

CPPA-G seeks adjustment in Discos’ tariffs for April

PM directs MoF to clear all DLTL claims

Israeli official denies involvement in crash: Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Turkiye agrees to enhance cooperation in multiple areas

FY23-27: Nepra clears ‘PAP’ submitted by Discos

July-April: mobile phones worth $1.462bn imported

Belgian envoy visits KCCI ‘Pakistan will have to apply for new regulation under GSP Plus’

FY2024-28: KE secures Nepra’s approval for ‘PAP’

Law minister accuses judiciary of ‘overstepping’ its mandate

Read more stories