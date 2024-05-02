AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,461 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.81%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -230.9 (-0.95%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-02

Nikkei ends lower as investors brace for Fed decision

Reuters Published 02 May, 2024 04:58am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average closed lower on Wednesday, with traders maintaining a cautious stance on the first day of the month ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.

The Nikkei managed to recoup some of the early losses as investors singled out individual stocks, but finished the day 0.3% lower at 38,274.05.

The broader Topix declined 0.5% to 2729.40.

The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, as US inflation proves sticky.

While markets have already pared back expectations of a Fed rate cut this year, investors remain wary of how hawkish a message Fed Chair Jerome Powell will send at his press conference.

Large policy rate gap between Japan and the US continues to put pressure on the yen, raising questions on how excessive currency weakness will impact the economy and consumption.

The risk of currency intervention, and suspicion that Tokyo may already have intervened, was also keeping investors on alert.

“In that sense, I don’t think people are going to be very keen to buy stocks while the yen is this weak,” said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 constituents, 151 stocks declined versus 72 advancers. Heavyweights Softbank Group lost 1.6% while Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing slipped nearly 1%.

Nikkei Japan’s Nikkei

Comments

Comments are closed.

Nikkei ends lower as investors brace for Fed decision

Govt urges World Bank to restructure $230m CLICK project

Visit to begin on 5th: PM sets up panel to facilitate private sector team from KSA

Move to settle arbitration award: PD, NTDC advised to talk to Star Hydro

Both nations: US official says committed to prosperous future

Disclosure of manufacturing/expiry dates on cement bags: MoST endorses CCP’s proposal of revision of cement standards

SOEs privatisation: PPP for exploring public-private partnerships

FBR attaches benami property allocated for construction of mall

PCAA renews charter licence of K2 Airways

Naeem Mir CC of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

TPL REIT Fund-I public subscription opens today

Read more stories