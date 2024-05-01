AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-01

Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher

Reuters Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, underpinned by overnight strong finish on Wall Street, while investors await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting to determine the fate of the yen.

The Nikkei rose 1.24% to close at 38,405.66. The index marked its first monthly decline this year, falling 4.99% in April in its biggest monthly drop since December 2022. The broader Topix jumped 2.2% to 2,743.17.

“The US equities were strong since the end of the last week, while the US yields traded lower. That underpinned Japanese stocks today,” Shoji Hosoi, senior strategist, Daiwa Securities said. Markets in Japan were closed on Monday.

Shares of chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 2.6%. Silicon-wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical surged 4.89% and technology investor SoftBank Group gained 1.71%. The markets’ focus is now on the US Fed’s policy meeting this week after Japan’s currency surged as much as 5 yen against the dollar from a 34-year low of 160.245 on Monday in what traders cited as intervention.

“Whether or not what the market thought was an intervention yesterday was a success is not known. Because the yen could spike 160 to the dollar again if the Fed’s message is hawkish after its meeting,” Daiwa’s Hosoi said.

Japanese authorities have not confirmed that they had stepped into the currency market in support of the yen.

Nikkei

Comments

200 characters

Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher

Bringing developers, builders into tax net: FBR fails to achieve desired results

Pakistan receives $1.1bn from IMF

9MFY24: Fiscal deficit recorded at Rs3.902trn

Petrol price slashed by Rs5.45, diesel’s by Rs8.42

High-level US delegation discusses various issues

China says Hamas, Fatah met for talks in Beijing

Activists occupy Columbia building as protests flare

FBR issues list to PTA: SIMs of 506,671 IT non-filers to be blocked

Lunar mission to be launched from China on Friday

‘BCA’ on the cards to battle against smuggling

Read more stories