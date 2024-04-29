Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Secretary of state Antony Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2024 10:28am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RIYADH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, the first stop in a broader trip to the Middle East, aimed at discussing with Arab partners post-war Gaza and to press Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take the concrete and tangible steps US President Joe Biden demanded this month to improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Antony Blinken in Paris after Gaza NGO attack, French UN push

In Riyadh, Blinken is expected to meet with senior Saudi leaders and hold a wider meeting with counterparts from five Arab states – Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan – to further the discussions on what governance of the Gaza Strip would look like after the war, according to a senior State Department official.

Joe Biden Saudi Arabia Qatar United Arab Emirates MENA Gaza US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Comments

200 characters

US Secretary of state Antony Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Dar designated as deputy PM

PM discusses ‘entering another programme’ with IMF chief

Aurangzeb says mulling introducing digital currency potential

Oil prices fall 1% on Israel ceasefire talks, US inflation concerns

Forex reserve constraints: SBP advises Chinese firm to get its DSRA minimized

Delay in TTS: MoF tasked to identify the black sheep

Finance Div to hire SECP commissioner for three years

Uplift projects: PM, IDB president for early completion

KSA tells summit the world has failed Gaza

Read more stories