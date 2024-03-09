AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Presidential elections: Polling begins

  • Asif Ali Zardari and Mahmood Khan Achakzai are vying for the post
BR Web Desk Published March 9, 2024 Updated March 9, 2024 10:29am

The voting for the post of president commenced on Saturday to elect the 14th president of the country.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq is presiding over the joint session of the Parliament.

Polling will continue till 4pm. The government has nominated Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari for the president slot.

The PPP co-chairman will be up against Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who enjoys the backing of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Whereas, Zardari also has the support of Awami National Party (ANP), The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and others.

Meanwhile, Zardari reached the Parliament House to cast his vote.

How the president is elected

The president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies.

A joint session of the parliament will be held at the parliament house in Islamabad today in which the members of the NA and the Senate will exercise their right to vote through a secret ballot.

Achakzai urges ECP to postpone presidential election

On Friday, Achakzai wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja that holding this election without completion of electoral college would be “illegal, unlawful and against the spirit of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan”.

He demanded that the poll be postponed till the completion of Electoral College.

In his letter to CEC, Achakzai stated that the Electoral College prescribed by law and Constitution for the election of the President of Pakistan, was still incomplete, as there were some reserved seats in the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies, which were still vacant.

“As yet, no one was elected on those reserved seats and without nominations and proper election on these seats, if the presidential election is conducted as per the schedule, that would be denial of their votes, which otherwise, is against the fundamental rights, law and Constitution,” Achakzai contended in the letter.

Asif Ali Zardari President Dr Arif Alvi presidential elections Mahmood Khan Achakzai

Comments

200 characters

Presidential elections: Polling begins

IMF says ‘ready’ to send team for 2nd SBA review

Vote ‘rigging’: IMF dampens hopes of PTI

Sovereign dollar rally to two-year high

Rs160bn FBR notice lands SNGPL in hot water

Reducing risk of sales tax fraud: FBR places curbs on various activities, transactions

CJP explains how polls could have been derailed

Fuel supply on exclusive basis to 3 IPPs: CCP rejects PSO’s exemption extension request

ECC extends validity of ‘MSRSSFM’

‘Misuse’ of EFS: Rs1.08bn tax evasion scam unearthed

Read more stories