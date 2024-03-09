Presidential elections: Polling begins

The voting for the post of president commenced on Saturday to elect the 14th president of the country.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq is presiding over the joint session of the Parliament.

Polling will continue till 4pm. The government has nominated Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari for the president slot.

The PPP co-chairman will be up against Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who enjoys the backing of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Whereas, Zardari also has the support of Awami National Party (ANP), The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and others.

Meanwhile, Zardari reached the Parliament House to cast his vote.

How the president is elected

The president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies.

A joint session of the parliament will be held at the parliament house in Islamabad today in which the members of the NA and the Senate will exercise their right to vote through a secret ballot.

Achakzai urges ECP to postpone presidential election

On Friday, Achakzai wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja that holding this election without completion of electoral college would be “illegal, unlawful and against the spirit of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan”.

He demanded that the poll be postponed till the completion of Electoral College.

In his letter to CEC, Achakzai stated that the Electoral College prescribed by law and Constitution for the election of the President of Pakistan, was still incomplete, as there were some reserved seats in the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies, which were still vacant.

“As yet, no one was elected on those reserved seats and without nominations and proper election on these seats, if the presidential election is conducted as per the schedule, that would be denial of their votes, which otherwise, is against the fundamental rights, law and Constitution,” Achakzai contended in the letter.