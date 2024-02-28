AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
Annual sports gala of IELL gets underway at SU

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

HYDERABAD: An annual two-day Sports Gala of the Institute of English Language & Literature (IELL), University of Sindh began here on Tuesday.

Hundreds of students turned up to witness different sports activities held at the Hyder Bux Pavilion. The participants showed zeal at the inaugural ceremony.

SU Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro was the chief guest on the occasion, while Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr Muhammad Khan Sangi, Director IELL Prof. Dr Abdul Fattah Soomro, Prof. Dr Farida Yasmeen Panhwar, Prof. Dr Tarique Hassan Umrani, Prof. Dr Ghulam Ali Buriro, Dr Sanaullah Ansari, Dr Abdul Hameed Panhwar and other faculty members as well as hundreds of students were in attendance.

The sports meet evoked a tremendous response, with over 200 participants in various events such as marathon race, cricket, table tennis, badminton, chess and tug of war etc.

Addressing the students, VC Dr Kalhoro said games performed a key role in the elevation of a society and were vital to balance, equilibrium and sensibility in daily life. He said games were also important for the physical and mental health of the students.

He emphasized on the importance of maintaining physical fitness to gain a competitive edge over others. “This event is not just about sports but also about encouraging students to pursue their passion for sports and gain valuable insights into the industry”, he said and added that he was proud to be part of this initiative.

Dr Kalhoro said the youth bulge was the chief strength of Pakistan and the university was giving importance to the problems pertaining to the students enrolled on the campus.

These students were future leaders, he said. He advised the students to take part in sports activities so they could gain physical fitness and perform well academically. He urged teachers to instill a sense of faith, discipline, respect and unity among the students so they could grow into useful citizens of the society.

