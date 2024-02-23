AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
DFML 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.42%)
DGKC 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.56%)
FCCL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.9%)
FFBL 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HBL 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.03%)
HUBC 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.17%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.33%)
KOSM 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 116.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
PAEL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
PIAA 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.2%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (9.7%)
PPL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
PTC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.51%)
SNGP 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
SSGC 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TRG 77.22 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (6.2%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,332 Increased By 45.4 (0.72%)
BR30 21,630 Increased By 43.3 (0.2%)
KSE100 61,914 Increased By 355.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 20,851 Increased By 132.3 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-23

Indian rice prices sharply up

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2024 06:36am

BENGALURU/MUMBAI/HANOI/BANGKOK/BANGLADESH: Rates of parboiled rice exported from top hub India climbed to fresh record highs this week on limited supplies and slight improvement in demand, while Vietnam prices slipped as stocks build up.

India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at record $546-$554 per ton this week, up from the last week’s $542-$550. “Demand was better this week compared to last week. Buyers are griping about the higher prices, but they don’t really have many options.

Indian rice is still cheaper than rice from other places,” a Kolkata-based exporter said. Vietnam’s 5% broken rice were offered at $625-$630 per metric ton, down from $637-$640 a week ago.

“Supplies are building up amid the harvest of the winter-spring crop, the largest harvest of the year,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Some traders said that they are slowing down their purchases of paddy rice from farmers in anticipation of further decline in domestic prices.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices was quoted at $615 per ton, slightly up from last week’s $610 per ton. Traders attributed the price increase to the fluctuation of the local currency, while demand situation remains thin with no major deals taking place. They also noted that new supply is expected to gradually enter the market next month.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh could import 500,000 tonnes of rice in the year to June to cool domestic prices of the staple grain, officials said. Earlier this month, the government had cut duties on rice imports to 15% from 63%.

Rice rice crop rice mills

Comments

200 characters

Indian rice prices sharply up

Borrowing level of caretakers comparatively lower than PDM govt’s: MoF

Austerity steps approved by PM

Govt hints at lifting trade with Saudi Arabia up to $20bn

GIDC funds to be used towards IP gas pipeline

Pakistan to seek at least $6bn in new IMF loan programme

Jul-Jan power sector circular debt soars to Rs2.635trn

Ex-commissioner ‘retracts’ his vote rigging allegation

ECC asks MoC to review EFS in consultation with FBR

‘Organised campaign’ against judges, judiciary unfortunate: SC

Appointments in courts, tribunals: PBC for preferring lawyers, sitting judges over retired ones

Read more stories