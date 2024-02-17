AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
Feb 17, 2024
Pakistan

Underage domestic worker: Civil judge’s wife indicted in torture case

Fazal Sher Published 17 Feb, 2024 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Friday indicted Soumya Asim, the wife of a civil judge, in an underage domestic worker, Rizwana torture case.

District and Sessions Judge Umer Shabbir, while hearing the case, framed a charge against the wife of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, who allegedly tortured, Rizwana, working with her as a housemaid.

Soumya Asim appeared along with her mother before the court.

The suspect refused to accept the charges against her in the case.

The court after framing the charge against the judge’s wife summoned witnesses for recording their statements and adjourned the case till March 20.

According to details, a 14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad, and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

The wife of a civil judge namely, Asim Hafeez allegedly tortured her maid Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife.

