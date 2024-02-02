Carty misses ton as West Indies reach 231 in 1st Australia ODI

MELBOURNE: Keacy Carty was denied a century in a run out mix-up and debutant paceman Xavier Bartlett took four wickets as the West Indies reached 231 in the first one-day international against Australia on Friday.

Carty looked primed for his maiden ODI century before he was badly burnt by his batting partner Hayden Walsh and was run out for 88 off 108 balls at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Bartlett, playing in his first ODI along with fellow paceman Lance Morris (0-59), had a dream start, taking a wicket with his third ball before finishing with 4-17 from nine overs.

He took the top of Justin Greaves’s off-stump with a big inswinger for one.

Bartlett also picked up Alick Athanaze in his following over, caught behind for five, giving him the figures of 2-1.

Bartlett had the ball swinging appreciably and claimed the big wicket of skipper Shai Hope, caught at first slip by Matthew Short for 12, leaving him with 3-8 in five overs.

Kavem Hodge added 22 runs with Carty before he lofted Cameron Green to mid-on for 11, leaving the tourists wobbling at 59 for four in the 16th over.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa broke a flourishing 110-run partnership when Roston Chase attempted to sweep and was bowled for 59 off 67 balls.

Carty was closing in on his century before he was needlessly run out by a poor call from Walsh.

Walsh set off for an injudicious single and Sean Abbott at mid-off threw down the stumps with Carty well out of his ground. He left the ground visibly annoyed, 12 short of his hundred.

The West Indies, sent into bat by Australia captain Steve Smith, were all out with eight balls left in their innings.