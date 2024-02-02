AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
DGKC 72.15 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.34%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
GGL 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.67%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.94%)
KOSM 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.87%)
OGDC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (5.68%)
PIAA 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.32%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.83%)
PPL 114.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.64%)
SEARL 50.79 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.19%)
SNGP 65.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.44%)
UNITY 20.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.53%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 6,453 Increased By 60.4 (0.94%)
BR30 22,746 Increased By 233 (1.04%)
KSE100 63,024 Increased By 630.7 (1.01%)
KSE30 21,330 Increased By 180.1 (0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Carty misses ton as West Indies reach 231 in 1st Australia ODI

AFP Published 02 Feb, 2024 03:35pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Keacy Carty was denied a century in a run out mix-up and debutant paceman Xavier Bartlett took four wickets as the West Indies reached 231 in the first one-day international against Australia on Friday.

Carty looked primed for his maiden ODI century before he was badly burnt by his batting partner Hayden Walsh and was run out for 88 off 108 balls at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Bartlett, playing in his first ODI along with fellow paceman Lance Morris (0-59), had a dream start, taking a wicket with his third ball before finishing with 4-17 from nine overs.

He took the top of Justin Greaves’s off-stump with a big inswinger for one.

Bartlett also picked up Alick Athanaze in his following over, caught behind for five, giving him the figures of 2-1.

Bartlett had the ball swinging appreciably and claimed the big wicket of skipper Shai Hope, caught at first slip by Matthew Short for 12, leaving him with 3-8 in five overs.

Smith guides Australia to healthy position at stumps

Kavem Hodge added 22 runs with Carty before he lofted Cameron Green to mid-on for 11, leaving the tourists wobbling at 59 for four in the 16th over.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa broke a flourishing 110-run partnership when Roston Chase attempted to sweep and was bowled for 59 off 67 balls.

Carty was closing in on his century before he was needlessly run out by a poor call from Walsh.

Walsh set off for an injudicious single and Sean Abbott at mid-off threw down the stumps with Carty well out of his ground. He left the ground visibly annoyed, 12 short of his hundred.

The West Indies, sent into bat by Australia captain Steve Smith, were all out with eight balls left in their innings.

West Indies vs Australia ODI

Carty misses ton as West Indies reach 231 in 1st Australia ODI

Pakistan’s trade deficit contracts 33% to $13.2bn in 7MFY24

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal increase against US dollar

KSE-100 up over 600 points

Justice Shahid Jamil resigns as LHC judge

Eggplants, bottles, beds: Pakistan politicians reclaim election symbols

Sale of total petroleum products dip 4% YoY

Oil set for weekly loss despite gain on OPEC+ output decision

Hike in 146 drug prices allowed

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Read more stories