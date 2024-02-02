AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-02

AGP visited: Alvi underscores need for better legal framework in govt spending, financial accountability

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday emphasised the need to improve the legal framework to strengthen transparency in government spending and financial accountability.

Speaking at a meeting during his visit to the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), the president said transparency could be improved by documentation of the economy and digitizing the government’s transactions.

AGP Muhammad Ajmal Gondal also briefed the president about the role and performance of the office.

President Alvi said the use of modern technology would improve the performance of the AGP. He stressed the need to create awareness about the role of the AGP, its activities and the audit findings.

He said the parliamentary oversight was important to ensure the judicious use of the public money and promote transparency in the government departments.

President Alvi appreciated the AGP’s role in improving parliamentary oversight and transparency in the government sector. He said the Auditor General’s role in identifying flaws and stabilizing the government’s financial management system is very important.

During the meeting, the AGP informed the president about the role of the institution in the process of financial accountability. “The office of the Auditor General of Pakistan is taking steps to make the audit process more effective.”

It was informed in the meeting that the Auditor General completed 95 per cent compliance audits in Fiscal Year 2022-23. Improvements in audit and accounting processes will promote transparency, accountability and good governance, the meeting was told.

Similarly, it was informed that steps were underway to incorporate advanced technology platforms and artificial intelligence tools into the audit process.

The meeting was further informed that digitization of the accounting process helped payments to the pensioners in an effective way. With the help of digitization, the performance of the institution has improved which directly benefited the citizens, the president was informed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

economy AGP President Dr Arif Alvi financial accountability

AGP visited: Alvi underscores need for better legal framework in govt spending, financial accountability

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

CDWP clears four projects worth Rs138.66bn

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Telecom sector: FBR launches single sales tax return

Engagement with IPPs: CCoE directs PD to initiate separate case

Karot hydropower project: Chinese firm concerned at curbs on its staff’s movement

Senate panel approves ban on export of minerals

Returns filed on Jan 01: KTBA urges FBR to include corporate taxpayers in ATL 2024

Country’s foreign missions: Communication systems safe, protected: FO

Bilawal moves into top gear as election nears

Read more stories