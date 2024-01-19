New Zealand chasing 159 to win fourth T20 against Pakistan

CHRISTCHURCH: Mohammad Rizwan crafted an unbeaten 90 to dominate Pakistan’s score of 158-5 in the fourth Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday.

Rizwan’s 63-ball knock was classy but lacked support from his team-mates against a tight New Zealand attack as Pakistan posted a score they hope will be enough to secure their first win of the five-match series, having been well beaten in the opening three games.

The Black Caps won all three by batting first, prompting their captain Mitchell Santner to insert the tourists after winning the toss, saying he wanted to “change it up”.

His bowlers responded by largely bowling with discipline, led by seamers Matt Henry (2-22) and Lockie Ferguson (2-27).

Rizwan threatened to reach his second T20 international century but was denied the strike over the closing stages in an innings with a relatively low percentage of boundaries: six fours and two sixes.

Allrounder Mohammad Nawaz was the only other player to surpass 20 runs, whacking pace bowler Adam Milne for three successive sixes in his final over to post 21 off nine balls.

New Zealand’s Conway misses T20 match v Pakistan due to COVID

Babar Azam, who scored half-centuries in each of the first three games, fell for 19 when he skied an attempted pull off Milne in the seventh over.

New Zealand opening batter Devon Conway was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

He was replaced by Will Young, who will bat at number three, with Tim Seifert moving up one spot to open.

In a second change, Milne replaced legspinner Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan made a solitary change, introducing middle-order batter Sahibzada Farhan in place of Azam Khan, with Rizwan to wear the wicketkeeper’s gloves in Azam’s absence.