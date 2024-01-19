AIRLINK 55.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.61%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.77%)
DGKC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.07%)
FCCL 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
FFBL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.11%)
FFL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.47%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.26%)
HBL 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
HUBC 116.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
KOSM 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
MLCF 38.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
OGDC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
PIAA 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.68%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
PPL 122.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
SEARL 52.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.46%)
SNGP 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.89%)
SSGC 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 78.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.96%)
UNITY 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 6,518 Increased By 36 (0.55%)
BR30 23,095 Increased By 105.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 63,528 Increased By 325.6 (0.52%)
KSE30 21,353 Increased By 112.2 (0.53%)
Brecorder
New Zealand bowling first in fourth T20 against Pakistan

AFP Published 19 Jan, 2024 11:17am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand won the toss and will bowl first against Pakistan in the fourth Twenty20 international in Christchurch on Friday.

The Black Caps are chasing a clean sweep of the five-match series after comfortably winning the first three games, having batted first on each occasion.

Captain Mitch Santner said he wanted to “change it up” by bowling first at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand openening batter Devon Conway was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

He is replaced by Will Young, who will bat at number three, with Tim Seifert moving up one spot to open.

New Zealand’s Conway misses T20 match v Pakistan due to COVID

In a second change, pace bowler Adam Milne replaces leg spinner Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan has made a solitary change, introducing middle-order batter Sahibzada Farhan in place of Azam Khan.

Mohammad Rizwan will wear the wicketkeeper’s gloves in Azam’s absence.

Teams:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(capt), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(capt), Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Mohammad Rizwan Twenty20 international Azam Khan New Zealand cricket Finn Allen Saim Ayub Sahibzada Farhan New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 Mitch Santner

