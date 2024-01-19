New Zealand bowling first in fourth T20 against Pakistan

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand won the toss and will bowl first against Pakistan in the fourth Twenty20 international in Christchurch on Friday.

The Black Caps are chasing a clean sweep of the five-match series after comfortably winning the first three games, having batted first on each occasion.

Captain Mitch Santner said he wanted to “change it up” by bowling first at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand openening batter Devon Conway was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

He is replaced by Will Young, who will bat at number three, with Tim Seifert moving up one spot to open.

In a second change, pace bowler Adam Milne replaces leg spinner Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan has made a solitary change, introducing middle-order batter Sahibzada Farhan in place of Azam Khan.

Mohammad Rizwan will wear the wicketkeeper’s gloves in Azam’s absence.

Teams:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(capt), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(capt), Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan