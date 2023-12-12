Last MPC meeting of 2023: SBP set to announce keenly-awaited monetary policy shortly

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is scheduled to announce the keenly-awaited key policy rate shortly with most analysts expecting status quo.

SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed will chair the meeting of the MPC to review the economic indicators to decide on the policy rate. A statement after the meeting is expected.

What do analysts say?

Market experts Business Recorder reached out to earlier said they expected status quo in the key policy rate on account of rise in the inflation rate.

“It is anticipated that the SBP will maintain the policy rate at 22% during this meeting,” said brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a report released last week.

AHL attributed the forecast to several contributing factors, including the substantial base effect, stabilisation of global commodity prices, support from the stability of the PKR against the USD, and efforts to curtail the current account deficit.

In its meeting on October 30, the MPC of the SBP had kept the key policy rate unchanged at 22%, citing that the decision took into consideration the latest inflation trends.

Back then, the MPC reiterated “its earlier view that the real policy rate is significantly positive on 12-month forward-looking basis and is appropriate to bring inflation down to the medium-term target of 5 – 7% by end-FY25”.

“However, the MPC noted that this outlook is based on continued fiscal consolidation and timely realisation of planned external inflows.”

It is pertinent to mention that as part of the IMF agreement, the government has committed to the Washington-based lender that it stands ready to consider further action in upcoming MPC meetings until inflation expectations are on a clear downward path.

However, despite securing a last-minute deal with the IMF, which initially provided massive relief to policymakers as well as the currency and stock markets, the economy remains engulfed with an acute balance of payment crisis, with its foreign exchange reserves diminished, along with historically high inflation and an unprecedented currency devaluation.

Background

Since the last MPC, several key developments on the economic front have taken place.

The rupee has depreciated a marginal 1%, while petrol prices have decreased around 1% as well. The market expects a further reduction in fuel prices amid a decline in international oil prices.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation clocked in at 29.2% on a year-on-year basis in November 2023 as compared to the reading in October when it stood at 26.9%, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In addition, Pakistan’s current account posted a deficit of $74 million in October, on account of an increase in exports and a decline in imports.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank also declined and dropped below the $7.5 billion level.

As of December 1, the country’s foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP decreased by $237 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.02 billion.