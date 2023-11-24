BAFL 41.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Business & Finance

Nissan invests up to £1.12bn in two new electric cars in UK

AFP Published 24 Nov, 2023 12:24pm

SUNDERLAND: Japanese auto giant Nissan announced Friday that it will invest up to £1.12 billion to build electric models of two best-selling cars in Sunderland, northeast England, supporting thousand of jobs.

Renault cuts Nissan stake to 15% after transferring shares to trust

“Nissan’s latest investment includes up to £1.12 billion ($1.4 billion) into its UK operations and wider supply chain for R&D (research and development) and manufacturing of the two new models announced today,” it said in a statement.

