Nissan invests up to £1.12bn in two new electric cars in UK

SUNDERLAND: Japanese auto giant Nissan announced Friday that it will invest up to £1.12 billion to build electric models of two best-selling cars in Sunderland, northeast England, supporting thousand of jobs.

“Nissan’s latest investment includes up to £1.12 billion ($1.4 billion) into its UK operations and wider supply chain for R&D (research and development) and manufacturing of the two new models announced today,” it said in a statement.