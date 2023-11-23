BAFL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.18%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.5%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.68%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
DGKC 64.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.37%)
FABL 28.37 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.71%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.09%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.77%)
GGL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
OGDC 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.8%)
PAEL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.28%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.13%)
PIOC 107.45 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.56%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.84%)
PRL 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.31%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
SNGP 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
SSGC 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.91%)
TELE 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.14%)
TPLP 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 88.20 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (7.36%)
UNITY 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,010 Increased By 66.1 (1.11%)
BR30 20,949 Increased By 24.3 (0.12%)
KSE100 58,900 Increased By 701.1 (1.2%)
KSE30 19,563 Increased By 187.9 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chinese auto giant BYD ‘keen to invest’ in Pakistan’s EV sector, says Board of Investment

BR Web Desk Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:52pm

BYD, a Chinese auto conglomerate and the world’s largest electric vehicles (EVs) manufacturer, has expressed its “keen interest” to invest in Pakistan’s EV sector, according to a series of posts by the Board of Investment (BoI) on Thursday.

The development comes after a delegation from BYD Company China, featuring Cai Xiao Xu, Head of Dealer Division (South Asia), and Lei Jian, Country Head (Pakistan), met with Sohail Rajput, Secretary at BoI.

“As a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in EV manufacturing, BYD Company is recognized for its presence in four major industries: automobile, rail transit, new energy, and electronics,” read a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The BYD delegation is currently on an exploratory visit to Pakistan, facilitated by the BoI, and features crucial meetings with potential local partners.

During the meeting, the Secretary BOI, welcomed the company’s interest in the country, emphasising the significance of EVs in Pakistan.

He assured the BYD delegation of the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating foreign investors.

BYD is the world’s largest EV manufacturer and a major manufacturer of automobiles (battery electric and hybrid cars, buses, trucks, etc.), battery-powered bicycles, forklifts, solar panels and rechargeable batteries.

Last month, Dr Gohar Ejaz, Caretaker Minister for Commerce & Industries, said BYD is considering investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Back then, the caretaker minister informed the BYD delegation about the government policy and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

“Promised full backing for their new ventures,” said Dr Ejaz at the time.

Pakistan seeks to increase its footprint in the renewable energy sector, reduce its energy import bill and meet climate change goals.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has also separately invited Chinese businesses to invest in Pakistan’s solar parks.

Foreign Direct Investment auto sector Board of Investment BYD China and Pakistan Sohail Rajput EV sector

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese auto giant BYD ‘keen to invest’ in Pakistan’s EV sector, says Board of Investment

Inflation expected to go over 28% in Nov following gas price hike: report

Inter-bank: rupee ends appreciation run against US dollar

Pakistan applies for BRICS membership: Foreign Office

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

ECP orders PTI to hold intra-party polls within 20 days to retain bat symbol

Oil slips 1% on growing angst over delayed OPEC+ meeting

No Gaza hostage release before Friday, Israel, US say

Cipher case: special court orders production of Imran, Qureshi on Nov 28

Additional tax on windfall income, profits, gains: Banks given Nov 30 deadline to make payment

Read more stories