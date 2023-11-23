BAFL 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.01%)
Nov 23, 2023
Sports

Afghan spin king Khan out of Australia’s BBL with back injury

AFP Published 23 Nov, 2023 12:40pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ADELAIDE: Star Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan pulled out of Australia’s Big Bash League Thursday with a back injury that requires minor surgery, his team said.

The world’s top-ranked Twenty20 bowler was due to play for the Adelaide Strikers for a seventh year at the tournament starting next month.

“Rashid is a beloved member of the Strikers and a fan favourite who has been with us for seven years, so he will be extremely missed this summer,” club general manager Tim Nielson said in a statement.

“Rashid loves Adelaide and the Strikers, and we know how much he loves playing in the BBL, and we support him as he has treatment for this injury to ensure his long-term involvement in the game.”

Australian openers vie for attention in Pakistan warm-up

Khan has played every season with the Strikers since bursting on the scene as a 19-year-old in 2017, bagging 98 wickets in 69 matches with best figures of 6-17.

His withdrawal is another blow for the BBL after hard-hitting England batter Harry Brook last week opted out of playing for the Melbourne Stars because of workload concerns.

Afghanistan Rashid Khan BBL Twenty20 bowler

