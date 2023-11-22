BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.93%)
BIPL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.45%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
DGKC 64.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.78%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
FCCL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
FFL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.54%)
GGL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.47%)
HUBC 118.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.16%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.78%)
PAEL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PIOC 105.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PPL 90.53 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.88%)
PRL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.41%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 61.45 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.7%)
SSGC 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.81%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
TPLP 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TRG 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
UNITY 26.92 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.83%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
BR100 5,938 Increased By 89.4 (1.53%)
BR30 20,959 Increased By 280.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 58,136 Increased By 764.2 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,340 Increased By 293.6 (1.54%)
New high at PSX: KSE-100 crosses 58,000 level

  • Ongoing bullish trend comes amid country’s improved economic indicators
BR Web Desk Published November 22, 2023 Updated November 22, 2023 01:00pm

Driven by improved market sentiment, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its upward trajectory as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 58,000 level for the first time in history during trading on Wednesday.

At 12:45pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 58,203.85 level, an increase of 832.27 points or 1.45%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed, with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the green.

On Tuesday, the benchmark index had gained 294 points or 0.51% to settle at 57,371.59.

The ongoing bullish trend comes amid the country’s improved economic indicators and the interim government’s successful negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the first review, which will unlock $700 million in funding.

Analysts expect that after the review Pakistan will be able to attract further inflows from its other multilateral and bilateral partners.

“One of the fastest but not unexpected recovery at PSX,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, in a post on social media platform X.

The expert shared that the bourse has delivered a 50% return in USD terms in six months.

“And the good thing is… This recovery has just started. Market PE [price to earning ratio] of 3-4 times still at an unbelievably low levels,” he added.

Convening a meeting of the Donor Coordination Committee (DCC) at the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday, caretaker finance minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, reported positive signs of economic recovery, expecting GDP growth between 2 to 2.5% in the fiscal year 2024.

She highlighted that despite external factors impacting Pakistan’s economy, including tightening global financial conditions and rising commodity prices, the successful review of the IMF staff-level agreement was a significant achievement.

This is an intra-day update

