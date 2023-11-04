BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Elimination looming, England opt to field against Australia

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2023 01:25pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

AHMEDABAD: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field against Australia in a World Cup contest on Saturday with the prospects of elimination looming over the defending champions.

Holders England are anchored to the bottom of the points table and while their semi-final hopes are only mathematically alive, they need a top-eight finish to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

“The pitch looks tacky, I think it will get better as the day goes on - but we just have to play better cricket,” said Buttler.

“There is always plenty to play for when you pull on an England shirt - personal pride, Champions Trophy qualification, playing Australia.”

Five-time champions Australia, who are third in the points table after four wins in six matches, made two changes to their squad.

All-rounders Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis replaced Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell.

“We were going to have a bat so we are not too upset with the toss,” Cummins said.

“Any England-Australia clash always has a little bit of spice so it is very exciting to play them. It’s always a game you circle.”

Teams:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

australia England Australia vs England ODI ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Elimination looming, England opt to field against Australia

FTA with GCC states making little or no headway

FBR shares collection data with IMF

Asad Qaiser sent on judicial remand in graft case

SBP, AMF sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

CDWP approves five projects worth Rs10bn

Ravindra hits century as New Zealand pile up trouble for Pakistan

Elections on Feb 8, says CJP with an air of finality

Tyres, tubes of passenger cars from Japan, China: Customs values on import of over 100 types fixed

Need of NSC for change in shareholding: KES Power: Privatisation Div asked to seek advice

Country to implement ODR to check illegal immigration

Read more stories