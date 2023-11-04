Elimination looming, England opt to field against Australia

AHMEDABAD: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field against Australia in a World Cup contest on Saturday with the prospects of elimination looming over the defending champions.

Holders England are anchored to the bottom of the points table and while their semi-final hopes are only mathematically alive, they need a top-eight finish to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

“The pitch looks tacky, I think it will get better as the day goes on - but we just have to play better cricket,” said Buttler.

“There is always plenty to play for when you pull on an England shirt - personal pride, Champions Trophy qualification, playing Australia.”

Five-time champions Australia, who are third in the points table after four wins in six matches, made two changes to their squad.

All-rounders Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis replaced Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell.

“We were going to have a bat so we are not too upset with the toss,” Cummins said.

“Any England-Australia clash always has a little bit of spice so it is very exciting to play them. It’s always a game you circle.”

Teams:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood