BAFL 40.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
BIPL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.47%)
BOP 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DFML 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.92%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
FCCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
FFL 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HBL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.38%)
HUBC 102.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.77%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
MLCF 36.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.31%)
OGDC 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.92%)
PIOC 104.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.45%)
PPL 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.1%)
SSGC 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
UNITY 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.17%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,331 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.71%)
BR30 18,497 Decreased By -171 (-0.92%)
KSE100 52,963 Increased By 306.5 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,741 Decreased By -173.9 (-0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Vivid blue diamond could sell for $50 million at Christie’s auction

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2023 02:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GENEVA: The largest internally flawless fancy vivid blue diamond ever put up for auction could sell for up to $50 million at a Christie’s sale of rare jewels in Geneva on Nov. 7, the auctioneer said on Thursday.

Known as ‘Bleu Royal,’ this vivid blue diamond - which is set in a ring - is among the rarest ever to be unearthed.

A pearl necklace worn by film and fashion icon Audrey Hepburn in the final scene of the movie ‘Roman Holiday’ from 1953, and that could sell for $20,000 to $30,000, lies down on top of a photograph of the actress during a preview at Christie’s in Geneva, Switzerland, November 1, 2023. Photo: Reuters
A pearl necklace worn by film and fashion icon Audrey Hepburn in the final scene of the movie ‘Roman Holiday’ from 1953, and that could sell for $20,000 to $30,000, lies down on top of a photograph of the actress during a preview at Christie’s in Geneva, Switzerland, November 1, 2023. Photo: Reuters

“What makes Bleu Royal so rare and special is its size. At 17.6 carats, it’s the largest of its kind,” said Rahul Kadakia, Christie’s international head of jewellery.

“The colour is very rich naturally, and it is internally flawless as best as can be.”

A Rolex wristwatch worn by Marlon Brando in the 1979 movie ‘Apocalypse Now’, on the back of which the actor engraved his signature to avoid having it swapped accidentally during shooting, is seen during an auction preview at Christie’s in Geneva, Switzerland, November 1, 2023. Photo: Reuters
A Rolex wristwatch worn by Marlon Brando in the 1979 movie ‘Apocalypse Now’, on the back of which the actor engraved his signature to avoid having it swapped accidentally during shooting, is seen during an auction preview at Christie’s in Geneva, Switzerland, November 1, 2023. Photo: Reuters

In 2016, Christie’s sold a rare, 14.6-carat blue diamond known as the ‘Oppenheimer Blue’ for more than $57 million.

“We hope it will beat the Oppenheimer,” Kadakia said of ‘Bleu Royal.’

“We have toured it all around the world, to Asia, to the U.S. and Europe, and we’ve had good interest from collectors worldwide.”

Vivid pink diamond could go for $35mn at Christie’s auction

In a separate online auction running Nov. 3-16, Christie’s will be offering a pearl necklace worn by film and fashion icon Audrey Hepburn in the final scene of the movie ‘Roman Holiday’ from 1953.

“We priced it at $20,000 to $30,000, so it’s quite reasonable,” Kadakia said. “Everybody can be Audrey Hepburn.”

The auctioneer will also be presenting a Rolex wristwatch worn by Marlon Brando in the 1979 movie ‘Apocalypse Now,’ on the back of which the actor engraved his signature to avoid having it swapped accidentally during shooting.

‘The Golden Canary’: Sotheby’s unveils record-breaking diamond in Dubai

“What makes it truly unique is that it is really one of the most recognizable memorabilia Rolex that has ever surfaced at auction,” said Remi Guillemin, head of watches in Europe at Christie’s.

Two years ago the watch, now valued at between 1 million and 2 million Swiss francs, sold at auction for $2 million Swiss francs ($2.2 million).

“It is indeed highly exceptional to have both pieces from incredible actors - a Rolex from Marlon Brando and a necklace from Audrey Hepburn,” Guillemin said.

‘The Rock’ diamond goes under the hammer

Christie's Rolex Marlon Brando Audrey Hepburn

Comments

1000 characters

Vivid blue diamond could sell for $50 million at Christie’s auction

At least five killed in Dera Ismail Khan blast

Ensure elections on Feb 8, SC directs govt

Intra-day update: rupee slips further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to weaken against US dollar

Pakistan opens more centres at border to expedite Afghans repatriation

Blinken in Israel seeking ‘concrete steps’ to reduce Gaza civilian harm

Israel says it encircles Gaza City; US to urge ‘localised’ humanitarian pauses

UAE warns against risk of regional spillover from Gaza war

Cotton arrival improves 13.3% in last two weeks of Oct: PCGA

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan doubtful for World Cup clash with New Zealand

Read more stories