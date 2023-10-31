BAFL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.11%)
BIPL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.56%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.59%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.53%)
DGKC 54.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.87%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.87%)
HBL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.8%)
HUBC 100.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.33%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
MLCF 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
OGDC 100.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.79%)
PAEL 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
PIOC 105.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.18%)
PPL 82.65 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.49%)
PRL 20.48 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.11%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.31 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.45%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
TRG 72.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.95%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,286 Increased By 54 (1.03%)
BR30 18,279 Increased By 138 (0.76%)
KSE100 51,928 Increased By 445.1 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,801 Increased By 150.8 (0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises slightly as supply concerns offset weak China data

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 10:05am

Oil prices rose in Asian trade on Tuesday, after a drop of more than 3% in the previous session, as worries over supply stirred by conflict in the Middle East blunted a dismal showing of China data.

December Brent crude futures, set to expire on Tuesday, rose 36 cents, or 0.41%, to stand at $87.81 a barrel by 0305 GMT.

The more heavily traded January Brent crude futures climbed 29 cents, or 0.34%,to $86.64 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude increased 34 cents, or 0.41%, to $82.65 a barrel.

Oil fell more than 3% on Monday as investors grew cautious ahead of Wednesday’s US Federal Reserve meeting, despite an escalation of Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

“Although it implemented a ground attack, it also retreated very quickly and Iran is currently only resorting to verbal deterrence,” said CMC Markets’ analyst Leon Li, who is based in the Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai.

“If this evolves into a full-scale invasion and there is involvement from Iran, tighter supply worries could resurface.”

Oil falls more than 3pc as concerns about Mideast supply ease

Prices had rebounded on a technical correction earlier on Tuesday and market upside now hangs on whether Israel expands its ground offensive, he added. In a note, ING analysts said, “Disruptions to Iranian oil flows remain the most obvious risk to the market.”

Such lost supply could range between 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 1 million bpd if the United States strictly enforces sanctions once again, they added, although Middle East developments had yet to affect oil supply.

Weaker-than-expected manufacturing and non-manufacturing activity data from China stoked fears of slowing fuel demand from the world’s No. 2 oil consumer.

Its official purchasing managers’ index missed a forecast and dipped back below the 50-point level separating contraction from expansion. Prices gained some support from concern over prospects for crude exports from Venezuela, riven by election uncertainty.

The Supreme Court’s suspension of the results of this month’s opposition presidential primary is likely to call into question whether the United States will keep up its relief from sanctions for Venezuela, the ING analysts said.

The US had recently decided to ease sanctions in return for the promise of fairer elections in 2024, they added.

Markets were also keeping a close eye on the US central bank meeting, which affects domestic fuel demand, despite a high likelihood of interest rates keeping steady, according to a poll by CME’s Fedwatch tool.

Brent crude Oil WTI crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises slightly as supply concerns offset weak China data

Intra-day update: rupee declines further against US dollar

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

PIA sell-off: Minister holds meeting with potential FAs

Privatisation list: Cabinet approves withdrawal of PSM

MTBs and Ijara Sukuk Rules: Cabinet approves summary regarding amendment: MoF

Federal institutions: Rs80bn set aside for debt repayment

Industrial power consumers: FD terms proposed winter package ‘vague’

Recoveries under QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment of Rs1.7 per unit

Energy projects sans Chinese IPPs: PPIB resubmits transition from LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

ECP orders removal of PS to CM Sindh

Read more stories