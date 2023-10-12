Britain withdraws families of embassy staff from Israel

LONDON: Britain said Thursday that it was “temporarily” removing the families of staff at its embassy and consulate in Israel from the country amid ongoing unrest.

“We are temporarily drawing down dependants of staff at our Embassy in Tel Aviv and our Consulate in Jerusalem as a precautionary measure,” said a Foreign Office spokesperson.

“Our Embassy and Consulate remain fully staffed and continue to provide consular services to those who require assistance,” it added.

The UK currently advises its nationals against all but essential travel to Israel.

The Israeli army said Thursday it was preparing for a ground assault on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The army has deployed tens of thousands of troops to the border with the Gaza Strip as it continues with a withering air campaign it says targets Hamas infrastructure, commanders and operating centres in the enclave.

The air strikes came in response to a surprise assault on Saturday by Hamas fighters that left more than 1,200 people killed in Israel.