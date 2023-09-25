BAFL 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
BIPL 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
BOP 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
DGKC 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
FABL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
FCCL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
FFL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.37%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
HBL 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.58%)
HUBC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.95%)
MLCF 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
OGDC 96.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.68%)
PAEL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.81%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.69%)
PIOC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.99%)
PPL 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
PRL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
SSGC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
UNITY 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,661 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 16,645 Increased By 22.1 (0.13%)
KSE100 46,388 Decreased By -33.6 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,232 Decreased By -28.4 (-0.17%)
Oil prices rise, tight supply back in focus

Reuters Published September 25, 2023 Updated September 25, 2023 01:46pm

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Monday as investors focused on a tighter supply outlook after Moscow issued a temporary ban on fuel exports while remaining wary of further rate hikes that could dampen demand.

Brent crude futures climbed 71 cents, or 0.76%, to $93.98 a barrel by 0809 GMT after settling 3 cents lower on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures extended gains for a second session, trading at $90.63 a barrel, up 60 cents, or 0.67%.

“Crude oil prices have started the week on the front foot, as the market continues to digest Russia’s temporary ban on diesel and gasoline exports, into an already tight market, offset with the Fed’s hawkish message that rates will stay higher for longer,” IG Markets analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Both contracts fell last week, after a hawkish Federal Reserve stance rattled global financial markets and raised oil demand concerns.

That snapped a three-week rally of more than 10% after Saudi Arabia and Russia constrained supply by extending production cuts to the end of the year.

Last week, Moscow temporarily banned gasoline and diesel exports to most countries in order to stabilise the domestic market, fanning concerns of low products supply especially for heating oil as the Northern Hemisphere heads into winter.

In the United States, the number of operating oil rigs fell by eight to 507 last week, their lowest since February 2022, despite higher prices, a weekly report from Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

Expectations of better economic data this week from China, the world’s largest crude importer, also lifted sentiment.

However, analysts flagged that oil prices face technical resistance at the November 2022 highs that were hit last week.

China’s manufacturing sector is expected to return to expansion in September, with the purchasing manufacturing index forecast to rise above 50 for the first time since March, Goldman Sachs analysts said.

In a positive sign, China’s oil demand increased 0.3 million barrels per day (bpd) to 16.3 million bpd last week, partly due to a gradual recovery in jet fuel demand for international flights, they added.

