Sep 22, 2023
Pakistan

Pakistan looks forward to fulfilment of climate change commitments: Kakar

  • Caretaker PM addresses UNGA's 78th session
BR Web Desk Published September 22, 2023 Updated September 22, 2023 09:18pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday called for fulfilment of the climate change commitments made at COP28 in January, where Pakistan was promised $10 billion in pledges.

He was addressing the 78th UN General Assembly session in New York.

“We are meeting at a tense and pivotal moment in modern history,” Kakar said as he delivered the speech at UNGA, for a first by an interim prime minister.

He presented Pakistan’s perspective on a range of issues, including regional disputes and climate change.

“Pakistan is gratified by the commitments of over $10.5 billion for the country’s comprehensive plan for recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction with resilience – the 4RF Plan – at the Geneva Conference last January,” Kakar said.

The prime minister elaborated on the measures taken by his caretaker administration to consolidate Pakistan’s economic recovery and efforts to mobilise domestic and foreign investment.

“I hope our development partners will accord priority to allocation (release) of funds for our “resilient” recovery plan, which has been costed at $13 billion,” he added.

Pakistan is one of the worst affected countries from the impacts of climate change. The epic floods of last summer submerged a third of the country, killed 1700 and displaced over 8 million people, destroyed vital infrastructure, and caused over $30 billion in damage to its economy , he maintained.

Kakar further said Pakistan’s triple food, fuel, and finance challenge, is a prime illustration of the impacts of Covid, conflicts, and climate on developing countries.

“Attempts to selectively provide the climate change funds on the basis of geo-political considerations should be resisted,” the interim prime minister cautioned.

Debt challenges facing 59 countries: PM urges world to find durable solution

Kakar is the first interim prime minister to represent Pakistan at the UNGA.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said he would also attend an important conference on climate change and scheduled to interact with the international media and visit prominent US think tanks.

Earlier today, Kakar said the US corporate sector should look into ways to further enhance its relationship with Pakistan.

The remarks were made while addressing a delegation of the US Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) on the sidelines of the UNGA.

The caretaker PM identified agriculture, tech sector including fintech, pharmaceuticals and health, and digital banking sectors where US companies could enhance their investments in Pakistan.

Kakar said attracting foreign investments in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy remains the government’s top priority, adding that the government was focused on creating a business-friendly environment and welcomes all suggestions.

In an interview with PTV News that was aired before the UNGA session, the interim prime minister said he would highlight important issues such as Kashmir dispute, climate change, and Islamophobia in his speech at the session.

Kakar said he would also highlight Pakistan’s economic revival plan side by side, raising the issue of climate change and the pledges of around $10 billion made to Pakistan after the country suffered catastrophic floods last year.

Pakistan Anwaar ul Haq Kakar UNGA 2023

Comments


Shahid Khan Sep 22, 2023 03:27pm
No one will hear nothing till we have legitimate prime minister
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Sep 22, 2023 07:20pm
The UNGA hall will be empty except for three officials and a half dozen of Mr. Kakar's friends, who are enjoying this junket at great cost to the poor people and country. What a waste of this countries precious funds.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

