Caretaker PM Kakar to address UNGA session today

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will address the 78th UN General Assembly session in New York on Friday and project Pakistan’s perspective on a range of issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He will elaborate on the measures taken by his caretaker administration to consolidate Pakistan’s economic recovery and efforts to mobilize domestic and foreign investment.

Kakar will be the first interim prime minister to represent Pakistan at the UNGA.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that he will attend an important conference on climate change and is scheduled to interact with the international media and visit prominent US think tanks.

Earlier today, Kakar said the US corporate sector should look into ways to further enhance its relationship with Pakistan.

The remarks were made while addressing a delegation of the US Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) on the sidelines of the UNGA.

The caretaker PM identified agriculture, tech sector including fintech, pharmaceuticals and health, and digital banking sectors where US companies could enhance their investments in Pakistan.

Kakar said attracting foreign investments in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy remains the government’s top priority, adding that the government was focused on creating a business-friendly environment and welcomes all suggestions.