Livingstone’s stunning 95 rescues England

SOUTHAMPTON: Liam Livingstone’s remarkable 95 not out took England to 226-7 in the second one-day international at Southampton on Sunday after New Zealand great Trent Boult sparked a top-order collapse.

In a match reduced by rain to 34 overs per side, England slumped to 8-3 after losing the toss and were still in dire straits at 55-5 in the 13th over when Livingstone came into bat.

Veteran left arm-quick Boult, in his 100th ODI, did most of the damage with a stunning burst of three wickets for no runs in eight balls on his way to 3-37.

But Livingstone initially well supported by Moeen Ali led the recovery before sharing a stand of 112 in 77 balls with fellow all-rounder Sam Curran (42).

The only sadness for a Rose Bowl crowd who had to endure a three-hour delay before play started was that the 30-year-old Livingstone just fell short of what would have been a maiden ODI hundred.

But there was much to admire in Livingstone’s game awareness during a 78-ball innings featuring nine fours and a six as he pressed his case for inclusion in reigning 50-over champions England’s squad for the upcoming World Cup in India.

New Zealand – 1-0 up in a four-match series after thrashing England by eight wickets in Friday’s match opener at Cardiff – made the most of the initial overcast conditions at the Rose Bowl.

The recalled Boult had Jonny Bairstow superbly caught one-handed by a leaping Mitchell Santner at cover and, two balls later, dismissed Joe Root for a second-ball nought with an inswinger.

It was Root’s fourth duck in his last 10 ODI innings.

And England were 8-3 in the fifth over when Ben Stokes (one) miscued Boult.

The 34-year-old Boult had now taken a remarkable three wickets for no runs in eight balls.

England captain Jos Buttler tried to hit Boult off his line and length before Harry Brook fell to Matt Henry’s slower ball.

Buttler’s promising innings of 30 ended when he under-edged a cut off left-arm spinner Santner into his stumps.

But Livingstone, better known as a finisher, helped Mooen Ali (33) stop the rot during a stand of 48.

Livingstone completed his second fifty of the series before Curran added fresh impetus with sixes off spinners Rachin Ravindra and Santner.

He then pulled Henry for his first six in 73 balls but wasn’t on strike at the start of the last over as he fell just shy of three figures.